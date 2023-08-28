A mlungu gent who generously helped funeral attendees fill a grave was applauded by the country

South Africans loved his heartwarming video and lauded the unity in the video

Netizens also remarked that politics tend to divide what is a beautiful country

A mlungu doing the most at a funeral earned South Africans' praise. Image: @phillipnissan1400

A mlungu who shovelled dirt into the grave of a black funeral united Mzansi and gave the country rainbow nation vibes.

The clip of the man putting his effort into filling the graves with the attendees and family members touched so many that they saw South Africa has a better and more hopeful future.

Mlungu gent participates in grave-filling in TikTok video

Just over 108K people viewed @phillipnissan1400's TikTok video. In the clip, the young mlungu gent assists family members at a funeral in filling the grave with dirt. Many people watch on, evidently touched and warmed by the man's decision to participate in the funeral.

It has become common practice for family members to fill the graves of the deceased at black people's funerals. A family member would hold a shovel full of dirt. Family members would then grab handfuls of the earth and ceremoniously throw it in the deceased's grave.

Male family members, friends and colleagues afterwards take turns to fill the grave by shovelling twice before passing the shovel among each other. Watch the inspiring video here:

South Africans united in the comment section

Netizens fawned over the video and loved how the gent was hands-on at what many assumed to be his friend's funeral.

Mdakalo said:

“Friends until the end. This is touching.”

Lord_M.X.O remarked:

“Without politics, we are fine. We do everything together. But wait until they interfere. They stir hatred to distract us from real matters.”

Ketispyakr added:

“This is the South Africa we want, but politicians have other plans for us.”

I am MaShamase said:

“I feel for him. That person must have been close to his heart.”

Trigger points out:

“South Africans love each other, but politics divide us.”

Mpho Mofokeng549 chipped in:

“It’s possible. We can all live together. Why can’t we focus on that instead?”

Shwi12345 added a sombre comment.

“No matter your skin colour, we all bleed red.”

Thapelo Sishi Madlala Madlala was pleased.

“This is how we’re supposed to live. Together, united.”

