The King of South African pranks has shown proof of hospital admission

He sent a video with a shout-out to the national rugby team from his patient's bed

A flood of get-well wishes gushed into his video from several Afrikaans community groups

Leon Schuster has sent a shout-out to the Springboks before their New Zealand friendly from his hospital bed. Images: @tndaba/Twitter, Deon Raath/Rapport/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

One of Mzansi's funniest comedians, Leon Schuster, was admitted to a Pretoria hospital for back surgery, and no, it's not a prank.

Leon Schuster sends love to the Springboks from his hospital bed

The 74-year-old prankster dedicated a video to the national rugby team ahead of their friendly with New Zealand on Friday, 25 August.

Just before he sang his new song, Die Bok Masjien, he is seen lying on his bed and saying in Afrikaans:

“I’m here lying in a hospital bed, but I feel good."

Mzansi showers Leon Schuster with get-well messages

The video was shared with several groups, touched by his performance and high spirits. These are some of the well wishes that were sent:

@TheRealChefbgh remembered:

"Leon Schuster. Thank you for making my childhood fun. You were way ahead of your time with pranks. Ps, get better soon."

@Nadine Steyn sent a prayer:

"Praying for you Leon. Speedy recovery to all."

@Wenalise Eberenz sent love:

"Get well soon Uncle Leon all the way from Namibia."

@Zelda Vermeulen said:

"May GOD grant you a speedy recovery loads of love from Kempton Park."

@Chris Baart encouraged him:

"Get well soon, Boy. I still want to laugh a lot. Good luck."

@Diane Clementson hyped him:

"Leon Schuster get well soon Sir. You got to keep us laughing we need it, especially in these times of our struggle. Lots of movies to make Sir."

@Kerryn Swanepoel blessed:

"Sending lots of love & healing prayers. Thanks for all the laughs over the years. Stay strong, blessings,"

@Katriena Mars declared:

"I think he is already healthy, he is an iron, God is with him."

