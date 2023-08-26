The South African rugby team impressed South Africans in a pre-world cup match against New Zealand

Many South Africans could not stop raving after seeing how well the team did in their rugby game

Fans of rugby could not stop raving about the Springboks performance in their game against New Zealand

Siya Kolisi continues to lead the Springboks through the warm-up games of the World Cup. The Springboks recently faced the New Zealand team in a match.

New Zealand faced the Springboks and suffered a heavy defeat in a pre-World Cup Rugby game. Image: Phil Walter /Gallo Images /Jono Searle

Source: Getty Images

Many people were happy to see that the team was stronger than ever. The New Zealand team left with a bitter taste in their mouths after suffering one of their worst losses in history.

New Zealand suffers historical loss from Springboks

The rugby team from South Africa will be defending their World Cup title. The Springboks' latest match proves they are ready to play in France.

In the latest match with New Zealand, Springboks won 35 to 7, which, according to SABC News, is the biggest loss in test matches for the All Blacks since they were formed 102 years ago.

How did New Zealand lose to Springboks?

SABC News reports that Siya Kolisi scored five tries in the game. The All Blacks were at a major disadvantage as they had to complete the game with 14 players. Scott Barret, who plays as a lock, got a yellow card.

The flanker from New Zealand, Sam Cane, said that he was disappointed with their performance but that the Springboks played a good game. He said:

“Their ability to dominate the scrum, maul and lineout made it hard for us to get anything going. It stings, but we are going to have to learn a lot from this game. I would rather have it now than in a few weeks’ time."

South Africans sing springboks praises

Many people were proud of how the rugby team performed. Online users admired how well they did.

Vincent Hlatshwayo said:

"I used to undermine this current squad but now I'm taking off my hat."

Siyabonga Adonis wrote:

"They worked as a team. Less ball handling errors, much disciplined. I’m quite convinced that the team that was playing yesterday is capable of defending the World Cup."

Wayne Southerner commented:

"Congratulations to the Springboks!"

Mandiseli Kwakwari added:

"What a statement ahead of the world cup, That was a great performance. Love it"

Manelisi Ndwandwe gushed:

"South Africa have the most settled and balanced team in the world Rugby, well done the Boks."

