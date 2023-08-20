The South African rugby team dominated in their first match for the World Cup against Wales, led by Siya Kolisi

The team captain Siya Kolisi appeared in good shape at the game, and fans were delighted to see him performing well.

South Africans shared their thoughts about his performance since the captain suffered from an injury

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Siya Kolisi's hard work to recover from a knee injury paid off. The Springbok rugby captain explained what it took for him to get back to the top of his game.

Siya Kolisi did well in the Springbok's first Rugby World Cup against Wales, left Mzansi peeps motivated. Image: siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

Many South Africans had a lot to say after seeing how well he did at the Rugby World Cup game in France. Mzansi was inspired by details of how Siya Kolisi powered through a hurt knee.

Siya Kolisi proves himself in Wales game

Briefly News reported that Siya Kolisi urged South Africans to support the Springboks during the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France. South Africans heeded his call, and many have showered him with compliments after the first match against Wales.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

How long did Siya Kolisi play against Wales?

The Springbok captain had a knee injury surgery 119 days before the Wales World Cup game. He played for the full first half before getting substituted. SA Rugby Mag reported that after the match, Siya expressed that he was confident to play in the game as his training sessions trained him well and that he had to trust his knee.

South Africans impressed by Siya Kolisi

Many people could only agree that his hard work paid off. Online users were raving about how he performed in the first half of the game. Read what peeps had to say in a post:

Phindile Sodawe said:

"Siya always prove those unpatriotic haters that they lack rugby brains. Good outing Skipper."

Trish Reed commented:

"Siya, you were brilliant!"

Bill Slade wrote:

"The haters are still here. Only they can admit their true agenda but we can probably accurately guess."

Tyronne Dammert added:

"Class is permanent!"

Selby Passmore added:

"I hope the Siya haters that have been saying all week how this will be Siya's last match for the Boks and those that said that they were waiting for this match to see if Siya's selection was justified, now saw what the man is made of. Now my only question to them is, what else can you say about Siya after this?

"This hug is too much": SA on Siya Kolisi and Jessica Motaung's cosy pictures

Briefly News previously reported an innocent interaction got turned into a scandal by netizens and saw Jessica Motaung trending for all the wrong reasons.

A picture posted by Twitter user @Vuyo_Mhaga saw the Kaizer Chiefs marketing director Jessica Motaung touching Springbok captain Siya Kolisi's chest while both of them were smiling for the cameras.

This was enough to set netizens off. Soon after their cosy pictures went viral, they topped the trends list. This is what netizens had to say, with some mentioning that Siya is married to Rachel Kolisi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News