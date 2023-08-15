Twitter became messy after Siya Kolisi and Jessica Motaung were pictured together at a recent event

The Springbok captain and the Kaizer Chiefs marketing director caused a stir after their cosy pictures went viral

Netizens called out the TV personality and asked her to have boundaries as Siya Kolisi is married to Rachel Kolisi

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

An innocent interaction got turned into a scandal by netizens, and this saw Jessica Motaung trending for all the wrong reasons.

Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi and Jessica Motaung Stir Drama With Viral Cosy Pictures: “This Hug Is Too Much”

Source: Instagram

Siya Kolisi poses for the cameras with Jessica Motaung

A picture posted by Twitter user @Vuyo_Mhaga saw the Kaizer Chiefs marketing director Jessica Motaung touching Springbok captain Siya Kolisi's chest while both of them were smiling for the cameras. This was enough to set netizens off.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

However, a new picture where both of them look cosier saw them trending all over again.

Self-proclaimed photojournalist @Koena1GP posted this new image.

Twitter became messy after Siya Kolisi and Jessica Motaung were pictured together at a recent event

Soon after their cosy pictures went viral, they topped the trends list. This is what netizens had to say, with some mentioning that Siya is married to Rachel Kolisi.

@RollandBere said:

"They are a little too comfortable with each other."

@Thuso4u said:

"Mrs. Kholisi won't like this."

@IamAndile_E said:

"Lol guys, they were hugging, and pictures were taken. The editor decides to put this one up. I'm pretty sure they didn't see each other and then posed in that embrace while gazing into each other's eyes. They never run out of drama."

@KhaukananiMbed1 said:

"Mara how do you hold a married man like that in public ? Sies !!"

@Elefante0422 said:

"This hug is too much, it's too loud."

The Kolisis unbothered by the hype on social media, focus on their anniversary instead

The Kolisis are celebrating seven blissful years together and have both penned sweet messages to one another.

Siya Kolisi posted a throwback photo of when he first asked Rachel out, to when they walked down the aisle. Kolisi also posted images from their wedding day.

The Kolisis pack and move to Paris, France

In more entertainment news from Briefly News, Rachel Kolisi posted an emotional post about moving to France and leaving South Africa.

She said although they are excited about the move, it is rather leaving her emotional as she loves South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News