Somizi Mhlongo shows that genuine friends stand together through thick or thin

The radio and TV personality took the bold move of supporting his longtime friend, Kelly Khumalo by booking her for his Shades of Pink show

Somizi is standing his ground and has not backed down from his decision despite the controversy surrounding Kelly

Somizi has not changed his mind over booking Kelly Khumalo for 'Shades of Pink'. Images: kpaparazzi_, stillsbytom

Somizi does not care about social media comments and will do as he pleases. The Living the Dream with Somizi star recently added his friend Kelly Khumalo to his event roster for Shades of Pink and has not changed his mind.

Somizi's Shades of Pink concert

Somgaga announced the Shades of Pink event with a star-studded lineup. The likes of Lamiez Holworthy and Grammy award-winning singer Nomcebo Zikode will be among many to rock the Emperor's Palace on 19 August.

Among the performers is Kelly Khumalo, who has been blackballed from events due to her alleged involvement in the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa case.

Somizi and Kelly's decade-long friendship

According to Zimoja, Somizi and Kelly have been close friends for over a decade and have maintained their bond through the years.

It's evident that both entertainers have no interest in exchanging words with people on social media. Somizi has barely said a word regarding the booking but this has not stopped online users from speaking their minds.

Mzansi comments on Kelly's Shades of Pink appearance

Social media users still reeling over the developments in the Senzo Meyiwa case have since cancelled Kelly Khumalo for her alleged role. Briefly News shared online reactions to the Bazokhuluma singer prepping for the upcoming event.

sinekhayaqeven said:

"May the next coming months be the busiest months you have ever had in your career."

monageng_moagi commented:

"As much as I love Kelly, justice must be served. This has been ongoing for too long. I've watched Senzo's mom and all I could just do is to pray for their justice. It's painful to see our system failing the not-so-privileged."

manziphindile added:

"The fact remains, I love you no matter what they say, until the judge finds you guilty."

sanelisiwebhengu responded:

"Love u ke sana."

swee_tsauce:

"Hey Kelly! Love your music! Btw are you coming to the UK anytime for performance? I’d love to see you! Sending you love and light."

jaymadeitright:

"#JusticeforSenzoMeyiwa"

Somizi has enough love to give

