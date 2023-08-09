US rapper, Bas has just announced that he's coming back to South Africa for another epic performance

The Dreamville emcee is set to rock this year's Daisies festival ahead of his album release

Bas also revealed that he will be bringing along a group of talented musicians including JID and Denzel Curry

Bas will be coming back to South Africa for the Rocking The Daisies festival.

Source: Instagram

Bas is prepping the release of his upcoming album and has been on the road for days on end doing shows and building hype for the project. The rapper has just revealed news on his Instagram page of his return to South Africa for Rocking The Daisies and fans are ecstatic.

"I'm coming back for another year of curating and performing Rocking The Daisies!!! A million thanks to the Daisies team for allowing, and entrusting me to bring another group of talented artists I call friends with me."

Bas curated the guest headliners

The rapper promises an unforgettable experience with assistance from JID, Denzel Curry, Westside Boogie, MixedByAli, Shady Blu, and Malik Moses. Bas thanked the organisers and sponsors for trusting him with this task and is happy to bring his friends along to South Ah.

While most of the artists will grace the Heineken stage, JID will take on the Johnny Walker stage.

Bas can't get enough of South Africa

Bas has visited South Africa at least 5 times over the past few years, performing and connecting with some of our local stars. Back in 2019, Let it Flow rapper, Shane Eagle got to make a song with the beloved Dreamville signee titled Ap3X - Remastered.

Bas also recently jumped on the Amapiano wave in his newest single, Passport Bros which features J. Cole - our Amapiano producers better get their log drums ready.

Mzansi shows love for Bas' return

Bas' South African fans couldn't contain their excitement over the news.

mehultrikam_ said:

"We ready. Been ready since the listening session for the album here in jozi."

thebigheartedbadguy_kg expressed:

"JID brass yhooh yhoh yhooh"

keagseptember pleaded:

"Come to Cape Town"

Shadyblu, who Bas will be bringing along said:

"Yuhhh one for the books!"

itsbigsexy_ and many others requested:

"BRING J COLE WITH YOU!"

maceeyax:

"Please come back again bro I was broke by that time, plz"

Briefly News last reported the reactions to Shane Eagle's Dark Moon Flower mixtape, perhaps it's time for another collaboration between him and Bas. The two shot a music video for their song and we hope they get to hit the studio soon.

