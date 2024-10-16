Dr Musa Mthombeni recently added a stunning Mercedes-Benz V-Class to his garage

The influencer showed off his new cherry red ride and had netizens buzzing with excitement for him

Meanwhile, others are convinced now more than ever that the doctor bagged a few millions from the Lottery

Dr Musa Mthombeni showed off his new Mercedes-Benz V-Class. Images: drmusamthombeni

New car, who this? Dr Musa Mthombeni is the proud owner of a stunning Mercedes-Benz V-Class!

Musa Mthombeni shows off new car

It has surely been an amazing year for the Mthombenis, and it looks like things are only getting better for them.

Coming from what appeared to be a month-long anniversary vacation, Dr Musa Mthombeni spent some big bucks on a new car. But not just any car; the doctor went all out for a breathtaking Mercedes-Benz V-Class.

Taking to his Instagram page, the former YoTV presenter shared a video making his way to the Mercedes-Benz dealership to collect his cherry red ride, and couldn't hide his excitement:

"2024 has been a great year, and it can only get better going forward. Husbands are up. Nosering and two-piece daddies are up, and now it’s time for #VClass daddies to be up, thanks to @mercedesbenzsa."

Mzansi reacts to Dr Musa Mthombeni's new car

Netizens showed love to the doctor and congratulated him on the new whip:

Former Miss South Africa, Liesl Laurie, said:

"Love this for you, my baby!"

barbsie_m wrote:

"I love this for you, @liesllaurie. Your very own personal chauffeur."

dudutsobane was impressed:

"Dokotela, you are fighting! Congratulations."

ujjustkidding posted:

"I regret not proceeding with doing medicine; I'd be living large by now."

Meanwhile, others are curious to know where Musa is getting all his money and even raised the Lotto allegations:

915sha said:

"Now I'm convinced the Dr that won the lottery in Gauteng is Dr Musa 'cause wow! Congratulations, Musa!"

bad_option88 asked:

"Kanti what are we doing with our money 'cause this man is forever spending millions but he never goes broke."

MtoloSam was convinced:

"He is really the Doctor that won the millions."

klaas_inga posted:

"He really did win the Lottery."

