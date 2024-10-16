A Mzansi man went viral on TikTok after sharing why many South Africans remain unemployed in 2024

Mj filmed a skit that showcased how certain members of a company sabotage new applicants' careers in the name of nepotism

Social media users were emotional after watching the video and found the video to be accurate

South Africans collectively agreed that some employees are the ones who sabotage new applicants' careers.

Mj filmed a now-viral skit explaining how a security guard practised nepotism in the workplace.

Gent shares why people are still unemployed

South Africans were crushed after they learned why the country's unemployment rate was so high. Mj schooled Mzansi on how nepotism has conquered the workforce.

The gent shared a now-viral video of a security guard deceiving a jobseeker by throwing their resume in the trash only to convince his boss to hire his unemployed, drug-addicted brother. Mzansi was heartbroken by the accurate depiction.

Mjuza advised:

"Make sure to build connections with people because this is how the world works."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to reasons people remain unemployed

Social media users were broken after watching the video:

@Black Putin ✅ explained:

"You get to the gate, and the security tells you to give him R100, and he will make sure your CV reaches HR; if not, you're wasting your time."

@Enhle Angel Kgomo koena shared her story:

"You know, I once experienced this, but I sat outside for hours hoping that the boss might come out, but my God is big. Some lady selling plates outside called me to go and deliver the order for her inside."

@THIMZA_REG0 commented:

"This is literally what happened to me a month ago. It's always the securities that gatekeep company opportunities."

@Steviey ZA realised:

“Emtee was right about abantu.”

@Tamia 🤍highlighted:

"Even when you send your CVs, some delete the emails and posts to bring their family and friends in."

South Africa’s unemployment crisis: 8.2 million without jobs

Briefly News also reported that South Africa's unemployment rate has increased by 330,000 to 8.2m in the first quarter of 2024. Statistics South Africa's Quarterly Labour Force Survey also found that youth unemployment went up by 236,000 to 4.9m.

The sectors that recorded an employment decline during the same period include construction and finance.

