"Breadwinner": Mzansi Woman Flexes Perks of Dating Sasko Employee, SA Pokes Fun

One lucky young lady took a risk on a man who works for Sasko, and she showed off the benefits that come with it

The TikTok video sparked amusement among social media users and gained massive traction online

People reacted as they flooded the comments section with jokes, and some expressed their thoughts

In a TikTok video that has since gone viral, a woman in Mzansi flexed the benefits of dating a man who works for Sasko.

A lady dating a Sasko worker showed off all the bread she receives from him. Image: @evelyn_selowa.

Source: TikTok

Woman dates Sasko employee, shows off bread benefits

The hun, who goes by the TikTok handle @evelyn_selowa, revealed to her viewers that she had decided to take a risk on dating a man who works for Sasko.

@evelyn_selowa then went on to showcase all the bread her bae bought for them to enjoy, leaving South African viewers in a fit of laughter. The video quickly became a hit on TikTok gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to TikTok video

People responded as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts, while some cracked jokes in the comments.

Glance said:

"This is why I didn't find rolls at Pick n Pay today."

Veronica added:

"True definition of bread winner."

Ntandopearlmdinis suggested:

"If you are unemployed, start a fast food business. Babe has got your back."

Erykah. expressed:

"If you ever want to leave him, think of the price of bread without him."

MAX Gqwashu commented:

"I am a dairy manufacturing man, so we also get dairy products from our kiosk that I bring home every month."

Sasko's rat bread drama leaves SA hooked

One woman in South Africa came forward claiming that she found a rat in her bread, and she took to social media to show off her discovery.

The well-known baking brand of packaged goods company PepsiCo has since issued an official response, slamming the shocking incident.

A local man uploaded a video showing a Sasko-branded pack of Premium Brown Bread, which made rounds on the social media app.

Source: Briefly News