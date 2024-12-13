"Breadwinner": Mzansi Woman Flexes Perks of Dating Sasko Employee, SA Pokes Fun
- One lucky young lady took a risk on a man who works for Sasko, and she showed off the benefits that come with it
- The TikTok video sparked amusement among social media users and gained massive traction online
- People reacted as they flooded the comments section with jokes, and some expressed their thoughts
In a TikTok video that has since gone viral, a woman in Mzansi flexed the benefits of dating a man who works for Sasko.
Woman dates Sasko employee, shows off bread benefits
The hun, who goes by the TikTok handle @evelyn_selowa, revealed to her viewers that she had decided to take a risk on dating a man who works for Sasko.
@evelyn_selowa then went on to showcase all the bread her bae bought for them to enjoy, leaving South African viewers in a fit of laughter. The video quickly became a hit on TikTok gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.
Watch the video below:
SA reacts to TikTok video
People responded as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts, while some cracked jokes in the comments.
Glance said:
"This is why I didn't find rolls at Pick n Pay today."
Veronica added:
"True definition of bread winner."
Ntandopearlmdinis suggested:
"If you are unemployed, start a fast food business. Babe has got your back."
Erykah. expressed:
"If you ever want to leave him, think of the price of bread without him."
MAX Gqwashu commented:
"I am a dairy manufacturing man, so we also get dairy products from our kiosk that I bring home every month."
