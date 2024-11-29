“The Mother Knew”: Chicken Feet Ice-Cream Prank Leaves Family Gasping for Air, Video Goes Viral
- A video of a family prank involving chicken feet hidden in ice cream has become a viral sensation
- The son’s funny prank caught his sister and dad off guard, leaving them gasping for air in shock
- Social media users found the clip hilarious, praising the mom for not being fooled by the clever trick
One family got the shock of their lives when their son pulled off a devilish trick with ice cream cones.
Son tricks his dad and sister
The catch? Instead of pure creamy goodness, he hid raw chicken feet inside, and the reactions were nothing short of iconic.
The video shows the dad and sister eagerly grabbing cones, totally clueless about the horror inside.
Priceless reaction from funny prank
Meanwhile, the mom sensed something was off and wisely declined the treat. As soon as the chicken feet under the scoops of ice cream were revealed, chaos erupted.
The dad and sister looked like they were fighting for survival, while the prankster watched on, laughing his head off.
Watch the video below:
TikTok video goes viral
The funny TikTok clip on the account @wuesilva got a whopping 14.9 million views, and the comments section is pure gold.
See a few reactions below:
@MoniqueTaylor said:
"They will never trust you again. 😅"
@Beautifulkellz mentioned:
"The way she gagging and still holding on to it. 😂😂"
@thisguy1268 wrote:
"The humming while giving them the cones should have been a red flag. 😂"
@TheEnforcer commented:
"The mother knew. 😁"
@Royalty joked:
"No bro, I would have went to jail."
@fonabeiupangaji typed:
"That was brutal. 😂😂😂😭"
@Msholensi stated:
"If it was my nation we were going to sue the ice cream company while the enemy is within.🤣🤣"
@pinpoint added:
"I dropped my phone and cried."
@PlantainKingOliver said:
"I died an eternal death and came back to earth. 😂😂"
Mzansi kids pull hilarious prank on gogo
