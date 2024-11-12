“Quality Is Unmatched”: SA Defends Woolworths After Pick N Pay Drops Tin Roof Ice Cream
- A lady on TikTok waved goodbye to her favourite Woolworths dessert only to buy it at Pick n Pay
- The woman showed off her new purchase and shared her conversion with her unimpressed internet besties
- Social media users were not convinced by her attempt to influence them and backed up Woolies instead
South Africans favour Woolworths for their quality even though the prices might leave some wallets dry.
Mzansi promoted Woolies after a lady attempted to influence the masses to check out Pick n Pay.
SA backs up Woolworths after Tin Roof ice cream TikTok debate
Woolworth is known to be the Beyonce of grocery stores in South Africa, selling food at absurdly high prices. The shop's customers appreciate the good quality of their products and rave about it online.
A woman on TikTok showed off her conversion from Woolworths to Pick n Pay after she bought their Tin Roof ice cream. She raved about the dessert in her now-viral post, but Mzansi stood against her.
The products from different stores have a R30 difference, with Woolworths selling them for R115 and Pick n Pay selling them for R85. The lady with the sweet tooth captioned her clip:
“Goodbye, Woolies Tin Roof, hello PnP.”
See the post below:
Mzansi stands by Woolworths Tin Roof ice
Social media users were not excited by any other ice cream besides the one from Woolies:
@Glenwin Maesela explained why the shop at Woolworths:
“Beef, ice cream, cake, 100% juice and wors, Woolies anytime. At Woolies, you can complain about the price, but the quality is unmatched.”
@Joy said:
“Nothing beats the Woolies Tin Roof taste for me.”
@T🦋shared:
“Woolies has quality.”
@myliefie662 was okay with paying more:
“Woolies ingredients always make the difference.”
@phetoleramaphoko highlighted:
“It will never be the same.”
@Mbali Khuzwayo trolled:
“It’s not you, it’s the poverty speaking.”
SA confused about Woolworths sugar price
Briefly News also reported that a lady caused a lot of brain fog on TikTok after uploading a Woolworths 1kg sugar price clip. TikTokkers were unsure about the reaction they were supposed to give since they had no idea how much sugar was supposed to cost.
They flocked to the lady's comments section to ask what the right thing to do was when shopping for the product.
