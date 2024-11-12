A lady on TikTok showed off her brand new iPhone 16 Pro and was amazed by its new cool feature

The hun used her latest gadget to spy on a construction worker who was a couple of kilometres away from her

Social media users were not as impressed by the device as they’ve experienced the feature before with the Samsung Ultra

There has always been major competition between iPhone users and Android users regarding the offerings of their devices.

Mzansi turned a TikTok post into a battlefield after comparing the Samsung Ultra to the iPhone 16 pro. Image: @Annice Lyn/@JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty

The two companies produce different but similar products that inspire each other’s new releases.

SA promote Samsung Ultra after iPhone 16 drop

The latest iOS drop made quite an impact on tech-savvy consumers. One lady was impressed with her R28K purchase and showed it off online.

She was pleased with the crispness of her video footage after zooming in on a construction worker going about his day a couple of kilometres away. The hun stood on her balcony while the worker was busy in another building.

Android users were not as impressed because the feature already existed in the Samsung Ultra and promoted the device.

Mzansi compares Samsung Ultra to iPhone 16 Pro

Social media users turned the comments section into a battlefield as they compared the two phones:

@Bongani trolled:

“Samsung S24 Ultra shows you what that guy is thinking.”

@SAPS shared:

“With the Samsung S24 Ultra, you can see his thoughts.”

@Mthembu claimed:

“Samsung will zoom until you see the ants on the floor.”

@Yeled -HaElohim suggested:

“When you see the Samsung S24 Ultra, you will sell that iPhone 16.”

@PARKER🥷 realised:

“Not Android users fighting for their lives here.”

@YSL.SHEMBE asked:

“Why can’t Android people mind their own business?”

@🫀Mihlali🫀shared:

“Samsung users are so insecure.”

@L. 💛predicted:

“I knew the comments were going to be a competition fest. They are busy comparing here.”

Lady breaks down privilege of owning iPhone

Briefly news also reported that a woman on TikTok blew Mzansi’s mind after breaking down the privileges of owning an iPhone in South Africa. Sinovuyo Mathanga shared a nine-minute video explaining how people’s perceptions of others change depending on what they own.

Social media users agreed with the lady that these days, people buy status and collect materialistic things to gain respect.

