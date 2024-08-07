A South African influencer’s content creation mishap might have given Fourways Mall a tip on how to nurture a safer space for all

Halleberry tried vlogging at the mall, but her phone got stuck in an elevator, and it toured the mall without her

The odd event scared some shoppers away from using the elevator, while others were curious enough to untangle the mystery

A funny South African influencer was only trying to vlog her shopping experience at Fourways Mall when her iPhone got stuck in an elevator, and toured the mall alone.

A Mzansi influencer shared a hilarious content creation mishap at Fourways Mall. Image: @halleberry

The odd phone making its rounds scared shoppers away and floored Mzansi.

Mzansi floored by Halleberry’s content creation mishap

Content creators rarely share their behind-the-scenes footage and content creation mishaps. We only see the perfected version of a clip that’s gone through the long process of aesthetic checks.

A hilarious Johannesburg influencer, Halleberry, was not trying to film a comic skit when she accidentally left her iPhone on an elevator. The result. The result defeated Mzansi. The iPhone went on a Leon Schuster-like tour, which scared some shoppers away from using the elevator.

The influencer shared the funny clip on her TikTok with the caption:

“Yoh, the day my phone decided to take a tour of Fourways Mall…on its own.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to shoppers stalked by iPhone

The shoppers’ reaction to the odd iPhone touring alone was true comic relief as it captured real emotions in real time. TikTokkers shared their thoughts in the comments:

@philasande_piction was pleases with the safety of the mall:

"South African is Becoming Dubai these days."

@abonga 🎀shared what they would have done:

"My problem is i was gonna use the stairs and race with the elevator."

@Amber Moty was floored by the mishap:

"That lady refused to come in."

@Prené Govender could not get over the clip:

"Yoh that lady gave your phone a dirty look."

