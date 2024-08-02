A gent from Polokwane treated himself to a new electronic device

The man, Mmola Jack Koketso, unboxed his new splurge for his TikTok followers who were skeptical of the labels he used

Netizens roasted Koketso for promoting an Android device by calling it an iPad to generate more views for his campaign

A funny Polokwane gent purchased an iPad from PEP Cell.

A Mzansi gent stunned SA with R1K iPad from PEP Cell. Image: @kowkiiey1

Source: TikTok

The gent stunned netizens with his new purchase, which he happily unboxed on camera.

Polokwane gent unboxes iPad from PEP Cell

iOS has the elite electronic devices that many young people dream of owning. The iPhone is one of their most loved devices, immediately influencing one's ranking in society.

Koketso unboxed his new device, but the way he introduced his latest purchase is what made his clip viral. He called the Telkom-registered device an iPad when, in reality, it is an Android device.

He bought himself a R1099 Stylo tablet from PEP. Koketso knew that his clip would have gotten fewer views if he had not added the clickbait. His gambling ways garnered 20.3K views.

He shared the clip on his TikTok with the caption:

"Stylo Tab 8, 4G network. Dual sim. Comes with @Telkom sim card with 7.5 GB anytime data plus 7.5GB night suffer. Free phone case. Runs for R1099. Run to your nearest pep cell."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to gent's iPad from PEP

Mzansi was floored by the gent's labelling of an android device and cracked jokes in the comments:

@_typicalkhonzi is waiting patiently:

"I’m still waiting for the iPad unboxing?"

@💕wondered if the device was on sight:

"Is the iPad in the room with us??"

@naddii🤍wish to see the new splurge:

"I watched this 3 times. Iphi kantie le iPad?"

@Portia MM🦋could not spot the said device:

"iPad where?"

@John's mom had a different feeling from the gent:

"Awoa, iPad is a very strong word sesi."

@Mama Kgosi 🩵will be gifting a loved one soon:

"Need to buy it for my son his 9 months old."

