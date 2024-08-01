A woman on TikTok showed off the beautiful Zulu culture when she and her family went to report her pregnancy to her boyfriend's tribe

The new mom-to-be filmed her journey and some of the cultural exchanges that netizens appreciated

While her clip welcomed Mzansi into her Zulu culture, some netizens were bothered by the sound she used to merge all of the footage

A proud mother-to-be was welcomed beautifully by her boyfriend's family when she reported a pregnancy supported by her family.

A pregnant woman travelled in the early hours in the morning to report her pregnancy to her boyfriend's family. Image: @mbalinozipho

The mom travelled early in the morning to her desired destination, where her boyfriend's family would legitimise her pregnancy.

Woman reports pregnancy to baby daddy's family to be legitimised

In some cultures, pregnancy is one of the most sacred human experiences for women. In the African culture, it is celebrated and known that a woman must report her pregnancy to her baby daddy's family to get legitimised and to receive the necessary support.

A woman on TikTok who still believes in tradition was supported by her aunts, who travelled with her in the early hours of the morning to her baby daddy's home, where many cultural exchanges were made. The lady and her family were welcomed warmly by her partner's family, who were expecting her and the good news of her pregnancy.

She shared a beautiful clip of how Zulu people culturally deal with a pregnant woman and the legitimisation of a pregnancy. On her way home, she was texting with her boyfriend, who ensured she was safe and comfortable.

The Zulu woman captioned her clip:

"Lol, he made a promise to me."

Netizens react to Zulu woman's pregnancy legitimisation

In African culture, legitimising a pregnancy is a process where two families formally meet to receive the news of a woman's pregnancy and, after that, decide the direction of her relationship with her boyfriend. In some families, they even suggest marriage, or they slaughter a goat or sheep to welcome the woman and the pregnancy into their home.

While the TikTok post was beautiful, some netizens had a problem with the sound the woman chose to merge all her footage. They did not entirely agree that the song was appropriate for the event she had recorded; they held it with a sacred regard to lobola negotiations, which the woman hadn't reached.

Netizens camped in the comments to discuss the woman's journey and the usage of the forbidden sound:

@Bõñgīwē Fëfè Jõzî loved the lady's vlog:

"I am glad there's still people who follow this part of our culture because wow."

@Nellycwe explained her story:

"I didn’t wanna do this process because I found it unnecessary, but my aunt was like, 'No, we're going.'"

@Gugulethu Mhlalukwana was unimpressed about the TikTok sound used:

"Oh no, you're just using this song, it's not for this theme."

