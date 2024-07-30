A Mzansi baddie is drowning in her own pool of tears after giving a Zulu man a chance

The lady who got kicked in the curb by her lover cried a tsunami of tears after the hell she went through

Netizens roasted the lady in the comments of her clip and also shared their own experiences

A baddie who gave a Zulu man a chance wishes to bury herself alive after not being able to bear the pain he had caused her.

A young baddie took to TikTok to share her regrets of giving a Zulu man. Image: @yess.scotty

Source: TikTok

The lady shared a clip of herself hysterically crying, trying to explain her sorrows.

Baddie end up in tears after giving Zulu man a chance

Are you always chanting that the dating pool is infected since nothing seems to go well with those who desire each other romantically. The ladies know which meant to go for and who to stay away from because of the hell they display after the honeymoon phase.

Mzansi is bad. He decided not to listen to any of what she considered for class when it came to Zulu men and their polygamous ways. She unfortunately had to learn the hard way, which needed her to crawl through hell to find her mental peace.

The young girl shared a clip on her TikTok trying to explain the amount of pain she's under but instead started crying hysterically at the thought of giving a Zulu man a chance to pursue her romantically. She simply captioned her clip:

"Yoh"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to woman crying over Zulu man

All the baddie could say between her crying breaks was:

"Yoh, lord, why can't I leave this guy alone? Why can't I get over this guy? I'm tired, I'm so tired."

Netizens shared their thoughts in the comments:

@berry.rsa😙knows all of the tricks and traits:

"The sad part is, you forgave him after this."

@Langelihle conco was kind:

"Sorry babe, you'll get over him."

@Katso ❤️broke the ice:

"Tholukuthi u cried and forgot to press recording."

Madly in Love Mzansi couple merge ID Documents, wows internet

Briefly News also reported that a madly in love couple from Cape Town wowed the internet with their love story. The couple stunned the internet when they posted their merged ID document to show the world how much they love each other.

The obviously photoshopped photo has everyone, including celebrities, wanting to jump on the romantic trend.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News