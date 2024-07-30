A woman on TikTok shared that her boyfriend was fed up with her constantly vomiting in his car, and, this time, he made her wash it

The boyfriend filmed the lady washing his car after a night out at groove

Netizens sided with the boyfriend and said that it was not even fair that she only watched it once when she had missed in the car multiple times

A woman on TikTok shared how she got rid of her hangover.

A lady on TikTok was ordered by her boyfriend to wash his car. Image: @missyapril_028

Source: TikTok

The lady had the burden of cleaning her boyfriend’s car after vomiting in it.

Bae makes girlfriend wash his car after groove

Men are known to never play about their cars. They hate the most minor scratches and the softest foreign noise.

A gent’s girlfriend, Missy April, vomits in the car daily after groove. The boyfriend usually cleaned up by himself, but this time, he made her clean the vehicle while curing her hangover.

The lad filmed the process, and the girlfriend posted the clip on TikTok with the caption:

“POV: You always vomit in your man’s car after groove, and this time he makes you wash it. Men hate is shame.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to man making bae wash car after groove

Mzansi sided with the boyfriend for finally teaching his girl a lesson after the multiple times he took care of the cleaning up:

@kea_mabotja thought that the gent was sweet:

"Haibo, this girl, he should have made you wash it from the second time (but ke he loves you♥️)."

@nanda thought that she neede to do more:

"Always? You should apply polish on the tires my babe."

@AndieZibula advised the lady:

"Always??? It’s a sign that you must not drink mama, lol."

@Lindiwe was stunned:

"What do you mean always, my sista."

Mbali Nhlapho rebrands from housekeeper to car keeper

Briefly News also reported that South Africa’s beloved housekeeper, Mbali Nhlapho, has rebranded into something a little more exciting. Nhlapho has discovered a quick fix to turning your bruised car into a decent ride again.

Netizens could not comprehend how gifted the lady was when it came to hacks and asked her for more miraculous revelations.

