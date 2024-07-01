South Africa’s beloved housekeeper, Mbali Nhlapho, has rebranded into something a little more exciting

Nhlapho has discovered a quick fix to turning your bruised car into a decent ride again

Netizens could not comprehend how gifted the lady was when it came to hacks and asked her for more miraculous revelations

Mbali Nhlapho has Mzansi amazed once again; this time, she has an incredible hack for reckless car owners.

Mzansi's beloved housekeeper, Mbali Nhlapho, amazes SA with her cool car hack to remove scratches. Image: @mbalinhlapho7

Source: TikTok

The genius housekeeper has taken a load off the backs of reckless and obsessively careful drivers as she discovered a quick fix to polish up bruised cars.

Mbali Nhlapho’s loved hacks

Mbali Nhlapho is Mzansi’s genius housekeeper who shares her fantastic home hacks on her TikTok. Whether it’s keeping the colour of your jeans for all eternity or getting rid of ten-year-old grease from your oven, Mbali is your go-to girl.

This time, the genius was inspired by Father’s Day. She had been rocking her brain trying to develop something fathers would appreciate, too.

She discovered an excellent and easy recipe/ mixture to cover up car scratches. The housekeeper shared that she only uses coconut oil and brown vinegar:

“Do this on your car using coconut oil like this and brown vinegar; scratches less on your car.”

Nhlapho captioned her clip:

“Home hacks with Mbali Nhlapho.”

Watch the video below:

Taking care of your home with Mbali Nhlapho

Since Mzansi discovered Mbali Nhlapho, she has been a great hit. The lady has helped SA stay clean and tidy with her miraculous home hacks.

Her entire TikTok is dedicated to sharing her helpful discoveries with the internet. Over the years, she has grown her sanctuary and now has almost one million followers.

Netizens appreciated that the housekeeper went the extra mile and studied cars for the miraculous scratch removal hack from ones vehicle:

@Evelyn found a perfect new title for Nhlapho:

"Now you are a car keeper."

@Seno Galethata is grateful for the hack:

"I might end up rubbing the whole car with it at this point."

Keeping your home clean with TikTok hacks

