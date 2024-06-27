Well-known housekeeper Mbali Nhlapho shared a hack to get rid of the darkness on one's inner thighs

Mbali suggested people use and mix two ingredients to get the desired results on their legs

While safe to use, a board-certified dermatologist shared the possibility of developing allergic dermatitis

Famous housekeeper Mbali Nhlapho provided a solution for people to lighten dark inner thighs. Images: @mbalinhlaphoo

Source: Instagram

Known for her quick and easy home-cleaning tips, popular housekeeper Mbali Nhlapho showed that she also knows a thing or two about beauty.

The TikTok star informed netizens how to get rid of the darkness on their inner thighs.

Taking to her ever-growing TikTok account (@mbalinhlapho7), Mbali answered a question from one of her fans who wanted to know what they could use for the extra melanin on their upper legs.

After saying her signature catchphrase, Mbali said:

"Use coffee and coconut oil. They not only remove darkness on the inner thighs, but they also reduce stretch marks."

Providing more information about the two-ingredient scrub, the housekeeper shared:

"Mix the coffee and coconut oil for 10 to 15 minutes before bathing. You will be as nice and clean as you want to be."

Watch the video below:

Is a coffee and coconut oil scrub effective?

According to the health and wellness publication Healthline, coffee – most likely the caffeine and other ingredients in the granules – can be good for the skin as it temporarily reduces the effects of cellulite, helps unclog pores, and promotes brighter skin.

However, Robert Anolik, a board-certified dermatologist, cautions that some people may develop allergic dermatitis from the coffee grounds.

Board-certified dermatologist Dr Dee Anna Glaser shared a recipe for the scrub, stating that people can mix 1/2 cup of coffee grounds, 1/4 cup of coconut oil, and two tablespoons of water.

Housekeep Mbali Nhlapho shares 3 ways to get rid of ants

In a related article, Briefly News reported Mbali's helpful answer when someone said that insect poison had not worked for them in removing ants from their property.

The housekeeper then shared three ways to keep their home insect-free with the social media user. Many people were grateful after Mbali gave them more organic solutions for infestations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News