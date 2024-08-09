A TikTok fashionista shared a clip of stunning Woolworths bags that imitated the Birkin bag structure

Woolies is known for their excellent quality; therefore, customers did not complain after flirting with a stunning collection of handbags less than R1K

Social media users confessed to being obsessed with the new arrivals and promised to shop soon

A Mzansi fashion enthusiast shared a clip showcasing Woolworths’ stunning handbag collection, which baddies drooled over. The handbags are priced under R1K, which many South African women appreciate.

The bags resemble the elegant Birkin bag structure with neutral tones.

Baddie shows off affordable Woolworths handbags

Handbags are among the most valued fashion accessories. Depending on their structure, colour, and size, they can make or break an outfit. A woman on TikTok showed off Woolworths’ elegant handbag collection, which a Zanzi fashionista drooled over.

The stunning bags are priced at less than R1000 and come with an extra belt to turn into a sling bag. The collection valued neutral tones and a surprisingly stunning rust shade.

The lady gave the different handbags a twirl as she filmed them for her followers to choose from.

Mzansi reacts to stunning Woolworths handbags

Although the overall feedback on the woman’s video was relatively positive, some customers were disappointed with the quality of the extra belts, saying that they were of low quality and that they shred very quickly. TikTokers shared their views in the comments:

@teecodyy complained:

"I have the black one, but the belts/handles get worn out very fast, they shed."

@SN Madide shared:

"I'll get one for my mom, but still carry my bags."

@Eternalsunshine did not trust Woolies' quality after some TikTok reviews:

"Looking at the comments, so which brand would be similar and the best in terms of longevity?"

@uSinethemba was unimpressed:

"I bought one last week but when I got home I was like noooo I’m going to give it to my grand ma. It’s beautiful just not my vibe."

