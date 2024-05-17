A mother was utterly disappointed that her son lost his excellent quality school shoes from Woolies

The mom thought it best to replace the lost shoes with a much cheaper pair from the same brand

Netizens commended the mother for her decision in a thread under her TikTok post

A mother placed her son on blast after he lost his pricey Woolworths school shoes.

A mother taught her son a lesson after he lost a pair of good-quality Woolworths school shoes. Image: @sangwenikhwezi3

The mother, Khwezi, going by @sangwenikhwezi3 on TikTok, shared a clip of her disciplining her child after losing his school shoes.

Out with the old, in with the new

The pair travelled together to buy new school shoes, with the boy hoping he would get the same R449 shoes he lost, but the mother had other plans.

After coming home with only one shoe and having no idea what happened to the other one, the boy was treated to a new but much cheaper pair of R200 shoes from Woolworths.

Watch the mom’s disciplinary clip below:

High hopes deflated

After the new purchase, the boy expressed his disappointment by sulking on the way back and portraying the same face you would see on a toddler about to throw a tantrum.

There is no denying that there is a vast difference and downgrade from the shoes he had to the ones he just got. The mother hopes that her son has learnt his lesson and becomes more responsible in future:

“He was hoping we would get him the same pair… He almost cried. I hope this is the last time he loses his shoes.”

Netizens gathered in the comments section to discuss the mother’s parenting. Some strongly agreed with her bold move, while others thought that giving the boy grace was the right thing to do.

Here’s what netizens had to say:

@philly thusi suggested that the mother goes for an even cheaper purchase to teach her son a lesson:

“If it were me, I would have gotten him a pair from PEP so that he would learn his lesson.”

@Sah ka Tso agreed with how his mom handled the situation and commented:

“Good, he will learn to look after his stuff.”

@nonkululekonkosi94 shared that she, too, has been buying multiple pairs of school shoes but for a different reason:

“Mine does not lose theirs but rather damage them quickly. That child just does not want shoes.”

@Ntombi pointed out that sometimes the other parents are to blame for the disappearance of uniforms at school:

“My son lost his blazer and tracksuit top. All items were marked, but they were nowhere to be found. Parents have the audacity to keep stuff that’s not their kids’."

