A now-viral TikTok video captured a South African gogo sharing a sweet moment with her grandchild

The video shows the grandmother sipping on her Bernini while holding her grandbaby

The post revealed that the grandmother had threatened to kick her daughter out when she fell pregnant

A heartwarming clip shows a grandma embracing her new role. Image: @keabetswenaomi

Children and babies have a way of making even the strictest and most stubborn of parents melt.

A perfect example of this was captured by @keabetswenaomi in a TikTok video showing her mother holding her baby in one arm while enjoying a few sips of Bernini.

According to the post, @keabetswenaomi's mom had threatened to kick her out of her house if she ever fell pregnant.

LOL, it seems, however, that the reality of having an adorable grandchild put all that hostility at bay and, instead, ignited warm feelings of love and maternal care in her mom.

See the heartwarming TikTok video below:

The mother holding the baby while enjoying an alcoholic drink amused many netizens as they responded with banter poking fun at the moment. Others also commented on how strict and dramatic parents can be.

dimakatso maeko commented:

"Parents are dramatic why ."

Grootman Elimfishane said:

"Like you end up not understanding if the baby is your bundle of joy or your moms."

queen diamond wrote:

"Hehe baby sitting and drinking ."

Lulamaz said:

"Sthandwa skaGogo wakhe."

Nomfundo❤️ commented:

"And manje she babysits noma ebusy."

Nompumelelo_Baloyi commented:

"Uze uyayehlisa Ngoba kumnandi ukuba ugogo ."

