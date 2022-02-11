A Twitter user has generated thousands of reactions and comments on his feed after making public his academic milestone

Iksville shared that he obtained his Master of Science (MSc) in Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Robotics

He disclosed that he graduated from Queen Mary University of London (QMUL), where he also earned his undergraduate degree

A young man with the Twitter name, Iksville, has inspired thousands on social media with his recent academic milestone at Queen Mary University of London (QMUL).

Iksville graduated from a reputable university with a Master of Science (MSc) in Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Robotics. He achieved the feat at QMUL, where he also obtained his undergraduate degree.

Taking to Twitter to announce the achievement, Iksville said:

''MSc. Artificial Intelligence & Advanced Robotics."

This followed a previous tweet, which read:

"The school is Queen Mary University of London(QMUL). I studied Mechatronics Engineering for my Bachelor's. I hope that answers most of the questions."

A brainy young black guy got his Master's in Intelligence & Advanced Robotics from a UK university. Image: Iksville

Source: Twitter

Sweet social media reactions

Iksville has motivated many with his milestone, generating tons of reactions and comments from netizens.

As of the time of this publication, his post had gained more than 3,000 retweets, 210 quote tweets, and more than 32,000 reactions. Briefly News shared some of the uplifting comments below:

Reacting to @Iksville, Chicken Delegate asked:

''I need advice from my son Max (he's 11) to study AI and Robotics, but I have no idea how to go about it here in Nigeria. I am a bit worried because he's obsessed with it, and I fear I might not be able to sponsor him out of the nation. What do I do - is it possible here?''

@S_devoo commented:

''Congratulations, bro. Please what are my chances of switching to Data Science and Artificial intelligence for my MSc.? I've Management, Accounting, and Finance as 1st degree.''

BABATUNDE said:

''Swears! When I saw this, I was like this is someone living my exact dreams! I imagine what he knows currently, and I imagined myself knowing the same! This will happen!''

Bello Bala commented:

''Congratulations, bro. My 13 year old wants to study the same course. I’ll have him follow you. Wishing you greater achievements ahead.''

Source: Briefly News