Two women were hospitalised after unsafe, unregulated BBL procedures, highlighting serious health risks

Authorities are warning people about underground cosmetic treatments done without proper medical supervision

Experts say BBLs can be risky, so it’s important to only go to qualified, registered surgeons for safe results

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The women's BBL procedures were not medically sound

Source: Getty Images

Two women in Gauteng were hospitalised after allegedly receiving unregulated injectable substances marketed for Brazilian B*** Lift (BBL) and sexual performance enhancement procedures. Health officials say the products were obtained through informal channels and administered outside regulated medical settings, raising immediate safety concerns.

According to health spokesperson, on a post by TimesLive on 14 May 2026, Steve Mabona, both patients suffered serious complications, including organ failure, after the injections. The substances are not approved for humans, and their composition remains unknown, making the risks difficult to predict.

"The department reiterates that such products are not approved for human use and their composition remains unknown, posing significant risks to public health and safety"

A growing underground trend

Health authorities say the cases reflect a broader rise in underground cosmetic and sexual enhancement procedures, often promoted on social media and carried out without medical oversight. Investigations are ongoing, with regulators working to trace the source of the substances and prevent further harm.

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Officials are urging people to avoid any injectable treatments that are not prescribed and administered by qualified healthcare professionals, and to report illegal distribution of such products to authorities.

The substances they received were injectable

Source: Getty Images

Risks of unsafe BBL procedures

According to plasticsurgery.org, BBLs remain popular for body contouring but carry serious risks when performed incorrectly, including potentially fatal fat embolism caused by improper fat injection techniques. While safety has improved in recent years through updated surgical guidelines and the use of ultrasound to guide fat placement, experts warn that complications are still common in unregulated or poorly performed procedures.

Difference between implants and BBL

According to plasticsurgeryofboston.com, B*** implants use silicone to add permanent volume but can carry risks like shifting or rupture. A BBL uses a person’s own fat for a more natural look but may be less dramatic and depends on available body fat. The right choice depends on individual goals and should be discussed with a qualified plastic surgeon.

Types of BBL procedures that can be done

BBL is not a single procedure, but a group of different techniques used to enhance shape and size

Fat transfer BBL: uses liposuction to remove fat from other body areas, then injects it into the gluteal region for a more natural result

Implants: are used for patients who do not have enough body fat for transfer and want added volume

Non-surgical: injectable options exist, offering smaller, temporary enhancements with less downtime

Some procedures combine methods to achieve specific shaping goals, depending on the desired outcome such as subtle contouring or more dramatic curves.

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Source: Briefly News