Mzansi couldn't help but feel inspired after seeing Dr Musa Mthombeni's workplace in a recent social media update

The former TV presenter gave followers a glimpse into his life with a photo dump comprising his work life, beachfront outings, and the luxury vehicles he gets to drive

Having recently returned home from a romantic holiday with his wife, the doctor wasted no time getting back to business, proving that he works just as hard as he plays

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Dr Musa Mthombeni shared a glimpse of his workplace. Image: drmusamthombeni

Source: Instagram

Ever wondered what your favourite celebrities do for a living? Dr Musa Mthombeni recently gave his followers a glimpse into his work life and daily routine in his latest Instagram post on 14 May 2026.

The beloved medical doctor and media personality took to social media to share a vibrant photo dump that seamlessly captured his dynamic lifestyle, blending his demanding medical career with a peek at his luxurious lifestyle.

"Life lately has been all kinds of interesting," he captioned, perfectly capturing the whirlwind of his busy routine.

The former TV presenter's upload gave followers a full glimpse into his life, featuring serene snaps by the ocean, pictures of his sleek Mercedes-Benz V-Class, and photos of himself in his medical scrubs. The post also gave a fascinating look directly into his specialised work environment.

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Marking one year since securing his master's degree, Dr Musa recently completed his specialised training in diagnostic radiology to qualify as a specialist radiologist. Highlighting his impressive professional milestone, the dump featured the advanced medical machinery he uses for work.

The post immediately went viral and sparked an immediate wave of positive reactions from followers and admirers who couldn't help but crown Musa as the ultimate role model for mastering the perfect work-life balance.

Aside from his career on screen, Musa is also known as the husband of former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie. In the past, the doctor faced scrutiny for being overly affectionate towards his wife; however, in recent months, many online users have come to admire his genuine warmth and stability.

See the photos of Dr Musa Mthombeni's workplace below.

Social media admires Dr Musa Mthombeni's post

Fans and followers admired Dr Musa Mthombeni for working hard to advance in his career.

OkaMpande SAID:

"The respect I have for this dude, the guy took all the opportunities afforded by his parents and used them. Ate from all."

Knick_RSA was impressed:

"The fact that this brother was on YoTV and still became a Dr is a testament to his capabilities."

_Honeyyyglowww_ wrote:

"When we talk about people who used their decisions and opportunities wisely."

Dr Musa Mthombeni's photodump was widely admired by online users. Image: drmusamthombeni

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, others humorously shaded the doctor's many international holidays.

__T_touch joked:

"I thought they only travel and eat money."

sthedoingtingss was shocked:

"So he does work?"

BJNet53 trolled Dr Musa Mthombeni:

"Mans doesn't want Mkhwanazi to investigate his source of income for the endless vacations."

Khabonina Qubeka offers unusual medical advice

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Khabonina Qubeka's medical advice.

During an interview, the Shaka iLembe actress left listeners and the hosts gagging at the thought of her taking her own tips.

Source: Briefly News