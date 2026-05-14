In a teaser of the latest You Not Funny Podcast that was shared on Tuesday, 12 May, Khabonina Qubeka claimed morning urine to have health benefits

Social media reacted with mixed opinions after the former Shaka iLembe actress suggested that drinking urine is beneficial

You Not Funny Podcast host Carpo More previously revealed his weight loss journey and methods

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Khabonina Qubeka claimed that morning urine is healthy. Image: khabonina_q

Source: Instagram

Talented actress Khabonina Qubeka left social media users belching with her recent podcast comments on the alleged health benefits of drinking urine early in the morning.

The actress, who earned praise for her portrayal of the villain Queen Ntombazi in Shaka iLembe, is a fitness and wellness enthusiast who often leaves Mzansi men drooling online with photos of herself flaunting her chiselled, curvy physique.

Khabonina, who owns an organic cosmetics brand, sparked reactions after arguing that morning pee is healthy and seemingly urged South Africans to drink it.

What did Khabonina Qubeka say about morning urine?

On Tuesday, 12 May 2026, the You Not Funny Podcast shared a teaser of its episode, that premiered on YouTube on Thursday, 14 May. In the teaser, Khabonina told hosts, comedians Carpo More and Abuti Lolo, that morning urine is healthy.

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“I spoke about urine, and they got mad at me. You don’t drink 5 a.m. urine? That thing is medicinal for you. I posted about it,” Khabonina said.

She attributed the claim to an unnamed white man and argued that research had shown that morning pee is beneficial. Qubeka, who recently joined the show that replaced Smoke & Mirrors on e.tv, shared a list of the health benefits of early morning pee.

“It was a white man who said it; you guys love white people, right? The white person said, ‘Listen, research has been done, your pee is good for you. Your pee is healthy. Your pee is good for your teeth. Your pee is good for your skin,” she added.

She argued that because people have been conditioned to believe that pee is disgusting, they won’t drink it despite the health benefits. Khabonina made fun of Abuti Lolo, whose facial expressions indicated that he did not agree with her.

“But because you’ve chosen to find pee disgusting, you’re programmed that pee is disgusting, which is why now you going ew.’ I can hear you. I can hear you saying, ew,” Khabonina said.

Watch the video below:

How did SA react to Khabonina Qubeka's comments?

In the comments, social media users argued whether pee is healthy or not.

Here are some of the comments:

hlobi_mk joked:

“Lolo’s bombastic side eye is dusting me😭”

dr_khanyile disagreed:

“Whoa whoa whoa! Please do not drink your own urine! Your kidneys filter out toxins from your body into your urine, including infections, so please do not do this.”

dzeeea_ asked:

“Urine is waste, your body gets rid of waste. Why would you wanna put the waste back inside your body after getting rid of it?”

mmathokola_ alleged:

“Once upon a time, my morning urine helped with my acne 👏👏👏 she ain’t lying, even isichito will disappear.”

nhlahla_maswanganyi shared:

“My grandma used to tell me that urine can heal an injury in your body.”

domini_clothing remarked:

“I only know about washing your face with it when you have sore eyes. When did we start drinking?😭”

makananise_pfano disagreed:

“No, it’s not good.”

Khabonina Qubeka shared that urine has health benefits. Image: khabonina_q

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest’s bestie Carpo More shares how he lost 21kgs

Meanwhile, one of the hosts of the podcast where Khabonina Qubeka made the controversial urine health claims has previously made headlines for his own health journey.

Briefly News reported that Carpo More opened up about how he lost 21 kg, dropping from 105 kg to 84 kg.

Carpo shared why he decided to lose weight and shared the methods he has been using.

Source: Briefly News