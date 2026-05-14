On Wednesday, 13 May 2026, 947 shared a video on X of Anele Mdoda and her co-hosts, especially Thembekile Mrototo, discussing the Top Billing presenter search clips

The discussion followed viral audition videos from hopeful contestants, with some receiving praise while others faced ridicule online

Social media users largely agreed with Thembekile, with many accusing TV shows of using public auditions mainly for publicity and trends

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Anele Mdoda and Thembekile Mrototo weighed in on the 'Top Billing' presenter search videos. Image: zintathu, thembimrototo

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda and her co-presenters, Thembekile Mrototo, Cindy Poluta and Frankie Du Toit, sparked a heated online discussion with their comments on the Top Billing presenter search.

Videos of hopeful contestants auditioning to become the next Top Billing presenter have flooded social media in recent weeks. While some contestants earned praise for their confidence and presentation skills, others faced ridicule and harsh criticism online.

Anele Mdoda and Thembekile Mrototo comment on Top Billing auditions

During a discussion on 947 on Wednesday, 13 May 2026, Anele Mdoda addressed concerns raised by social media users who believe the public audition process exposes people to humiliation.

She explained that she initially agreed with the criticism, suggesting that social media auditions encourage bullying. However, she later reconsidered and argued that online searches also make opportunities more accessible to ordinary people who may never have had access to traditional auditions.

“I read this tweet yesterday, ‘Yeah, you know these social media searches they’re terrible because it sets people up to get bullied.’ Initially, when I read that tweet, I was like, ‘Yes, you're right, it does set people up to get bullied,’ and then I thought to myself, ‘But then what's the alternative, because not everybody's got the opportunity to just go to Oakland Park 2006?’” Anele said.

Thembekile Mrototo disagreed by stating that there were other ways to conduct auditions. He gave an example of how singing competitions, such as the discontinued Idols SA, go from city to city, holding auditions at specific venues.

"No, there but there were ways. Think of you know, the singing competitions when they go across the country, and you say, ‘Hear me out, on the 10th of June, we’re in city X.’ I think we now have access to people, and that's the problem, because now that you put it on your page, and then someone puts it on their TikTok," Mrototo argued.

Thembekile said the real issue is the level of direct access social media gives the public to mock and humiliate contestants.

"I don't think the issue is the public audition it's the fact that previously, with like televised searches, we wouldn't have direct access necessarily to the people to humiliate them, tag them, reuse the content with weird commentary. So, I think the issue is more about how the public is now so involved and able to get to people,” Thembekile said.

Anele responded by saying contestants should understand the realities of entering the entertainment industry. She argued that anyone hoping to become a celebrity should develop a thick skin because criticism comes with the territory.

“Do you not think that that is exactly what you're signing up for? Because in the event you are successful and you do become the presenter, you have opened yourself up to a lot of criticism. I'm not saying it's fair that there should be a baptism by fire, especially when you are that green in the industry, but I'm just like, this is exactly what you’re signing yourself up for. So the thick skin is going to have to come with the talent,” she said.

Thembekile remained unconvinced and suggested that social media talent searches mainly benefit television shows by creating viral moments. He further argued that, despite encouraging public submissions, many productions still end up choosing candidates who already have media experience.

"I don't like it. I think all it does is generate hype for the show that’s casting. Primarily, it's about trending on Twitter. I don't think for any of the shows that it's this earnest thing about everyone must have access because my dears, whoever is going to get it is some person who's already in the media industry that’s already got a bit of experience,” Thembekile added.

Adding to the conversation, Cindy Poluta urged parents to be more honest with their children about their talents before encouraging them to go public. Using singing competitions as an example, Cindy said some parents blindly support children instead of giving them honest feedback before they embarrass themselves on TV.

“I think it's also a great opportunity for parents to be honest with their children about their capabilities. Like when they used to go on idols, and they would be like, ‘Who told you you could sing?’ ‘My mom?’ ‘OK’. So when your child goes, ‘I'm going to interview for ‘Top Billing’, and I'm going to put it on social media’, it’s time to just say, ‘Let me just check that video before you post it, and then sit down and just be honest,” Poluta said.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Anele Mdoda and Thembekile Mrototo's comments

The discussion sparked strong reactions online after the video clip circulated on social media. Many users sided with Thembekile Mrototo and accused TV shows of using public auditions for publicity.

Here are some of the comments:

@DeesseRudigan criticised:

“It's lazy and cheap and gets them the promo they need without spending anything or being responsible for anything.”

@nomsaSkhanyile said;

“Shows do it for hype and to ridicule because that creates even bigger hype. Even shows such as ‘Idols’, which had rigorous screenings before you could be seen on TV, would still leave people who clearly couldn’t sing to face judges purely for ‘entertainment’ purposes.”

@SizweNgwekazi1 shared:

“The honesty from Thembekile 💯They already know who got the job, all that is being done is to create a hype around the show! Typical South African style. Advertises a post knowing a cousin/friend is already gonna be hired!”

@snappyttoes suggested:

“They could let them submit their videos privately. This is just PR.”

Mzansi reacted after Anele Mdoda and Thembekile Mrototo weighed in on the 'Top Billing' presenter search videos. Image: aneleandtheclubon947

Source: Instagram

Sinemivuyo Mpulu on transitioning from TikTok to Top Billing

While Thembekile Mrototo is sceptical that Top Billing producers will pick anyone without media industry experience, one content creator is living the dream.

Briefly News previously reported that TikTok star Sinemivuyo Mpulu joined Top Billing after it returned to SABC3.

Sine made his name known with his engaging TikTok Billing show before he landed the real deal.

Source: Briefly News