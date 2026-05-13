On Wednesday, 13 May 2026, Top Billing shared a teaser of Boity Thulo showing the inside of her luxurious Centurion mansion to the public

The feature comes amid reports that she could allegedly face repossession of her R4.2 million home over an unpaid R500,000 loan

The clip quickly sparked mixed reactions online, with some praising Boity and others questioning the timing of the feature

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Boity Thulo showed South Africans the inside of her luxurious mansion on 'Top Billing'. Image: boity

Source: Instagram

Popular SABC3 lifestyle programme Top Billing sparked questions after giving netizens a glimpse of Boity Thulo’s luxurious mansion.

The Wuz Dat rapper recently topped headlines following reports that she is on the verge of losing her R4.2 million mansion in the upmarket suburb of Centurion over an unpaid R500,000 loan.

While Boity Thulo has remained silent regarding the issue, the rapper is opening her doors to Top Billing.

Inside Boity Thulo's R4.2m mansion

Despite the controversy surrounding her property, Boity appeared relaxed and confident in a teaser shared by Top Billing on Wednesday, 13 May 2026. The episode is scheduled to air on SABC3 on Thursday, 14 May at 7 pm. The post was captioned:

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“This week on #TopBilling, @Boity welcomes us into a home that’s every bit as stylish, bold and beautifully layered as she is. With interiors thoughtfully designed by Boity herself, this is a space filled with warmth, intention and a whole lot of heart. 📺 Thursday | 7PM | @SABC3”

In the teaser clip, Boity welcomed Top Billing presenter Dr Fezile Mkhize into her spacious grey mansion and proudly showed off different parts of the property. Viewers got a look at her stylish furniture, elegant décor, swimming pool, bedroom and bathroom. Her mother also made a cameo.

Watch the video below to see the inside of Boity Thulo’s home:

SA reacts after Boity Thulo’s mansion features on Top Billing

The post gained traction on the microblogging platform and sparked a cocktail of reactions. The comments ranged from questions to criticisms.

Here are some of the comments:

@TheeOnly_Shadi remarked:

“If there’s anyone I will always root for, it’s Boity. I remember around 2016-2018 when people would always ask celebrities for financial help and stuff, she would ALWAYS assist, scam or not—and that has never left me.”

@terunnk said:

“I’m genuinely looking forward to this. My girl looks really good too 🥰👌”

@m_kobene criticised:

“Bottom Billing at its best. Are they shooting in the house due for repossession? The bar is very low. Very low.”

@slargeliving asked:

“Did you verify that she has a title deed? Or renting? Or rented for your show?”

@AshleyVoorslag recounted:

“The first house she bought did not look like this. I remember her being teased here, saying her house looks like a school, so she might have bought a new one👌”

@Dzubhar critiqued:

“You guys rushed the Top Billing. You clearly need time to rebuild. What in the Hammanskraal house is this? Also, you're still searching for presenters. Take time, plan, do research, don't create out of desperation.”

@ZamiSono commented:

“This just proves never to trust stories in the media unless the episode was recorded before she got into ‘problems' or the whole story of her being under distress is all lies.”

Mzansi reacted to Boity Thulo's mansion appearing on 'Top Billing'. Image: boity

Source: Instagram

Boity Thulo’s girlfriend allowance remarks resurface

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a video of Boity Thulo discussing the kind of girlfriend allowance she would expect from a partner resurfaced amid reports that she is on the verge of losing her home.

She explained at the time that the amount matched her lifestyle and comfort levels and was not unreasonable in her view.

Source: Briefly News