South African rapper Boity Thulo is apparently facing a financial crisis that could cause her to lose her R4.2 million home

It is reported that a company is after the rapper's Centurion mansion, after failing to pay the remainder of her loan

Boity Thulo has reportedly responded to the claim with shock, and Mzansi has also reacted to the news

South African rapper Boity Thulo is reportedly on the brink of losing her Johannesburg mansion.

The Wuz Dat rapper reportedly owes money towards a loan she took out to pay for her R4.2 million home in Centurion.

Is Boity in financial ruin?

The rapper, who is fresh off a vacation in Dubai, is in the news for her finances. According to Daily Sun, Boity has been dragged to the Johannesburg High Court due to an outstanding amount on her home loan.

According to the court papers seen by the news publication, Boity took a loan from Leemark Financial Services to purchase her property in Tshwane. Boity has reportedly made payments totalling R3.7 million for the home she bought on 5 August 2021.

Should the reality TV star fail to settle the R491,813, this could allegedly result in the company auctioning her home.

When the publication contacted Boity, she was allegedly shocked by this, saying the news ruined her day.

Mzansi reacts to Boity's home drama

Below are some of the reactions from online users under Buzzlife's post on the matter.

@Zamie8909 asked:

"Why buying mansion when u can just buy a nice, small, comfortable home that will cost less and be easier to maintain?"

@getlikePosh defended Boity:

"They should give her some grace; she paid a lot so far, and obviously, it’s not like she wants to lose her home. This shouldn’t even be published."

@wise30152072 argued:

"It’s Boity, she will pay it.

@RealMadamCoco stated:

"She’s travelling the globe, yet she ain’t paying off her house. If it’s true, then it’s WILD."

@TboozeSA shared:

"This looks more like a disagreement between her and her lender. Numbers suggest she can afford. There’s more to this story."

@Dashin57 stated:

"I hope she finds a way to pay off the balance. You can't lose a house after paying so much amount of money."

@Ketso28 advised:

"She must sell her bags, her shoes and downgrade her car. She can’t lose her home because of R400k after paying 3,7 million. I hope she finds a way out of this."

