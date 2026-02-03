Former Outlaws actress Nosipho Pehlo revealed she has been facing serious financial difficulties since leaving the popular telenovela

She described the period as emotionally and financially draining, admitting she has struggled to secure consistent work in the industry

Nosipho spoke candidly about the harsh realities many actors face when a major role ends, including delayed payments and uncertainty about future projects

'Outlaws' star Nosipho Pehlo opened up about her financial struggles.

Former Outlaws actress Nosipho Pehlo has shared a raw and honest account of the financial hardships she has endured since exiting the Showmax telenovela.

In an Instagram post, Nosipho explained that the sudden loss of steady income from the show left her in a difficult position, forcing her to confront the unstable nature of the entertainment industry.

Recently, Mzansi actors took to the streets to protest against meagre wages in the industry, among other grievances.

Outlaws impressed fans when actor Keketso Mpitso returned as Tlali. For Pehlo, who played Nolwandle Biyela, the status quo was sadder as she had to exit the show.

She admitted that the transition has been tough, both emotionally and financially. Nosipho highlighted how actors often face long gaps between roles, delayed payments from previous projects, and the pressure of maintaining a certain lifestyle while waiting for the next opportunity.

She described the experience as “draining,” noting that many people assume actors are always financially secure, when the reality is far more uncertain.

She took her revelation to her Instagram account. She captioned the post:

"To be deleted and this is based on all the DMs I’m getting. 🖤"

See the full post here.

Fans of the actress show her support

Pehlo's fans on Instagram gave her support.

One user, @nodangala4, commented:

"You’ll explain until you are pink and blue, my sister. Once you appear on that box, it’s chai 😂😂😂."

@nadine.nddlovu said:

"People really only see from one perspective, sometimes. This is relatable and well said."

@il_loik wrote:

"None one has ever said it nor elaborated it better than you did✨."

@_lakabane said:

"One thing about you, @nosipho_pehlo? You always speak your truth. I've long admired that and loved that about you. I am not your mom, but I know what she has meant, and I am proud of you both. I am a fan."

@_mprente commented:

"Louder for the people at the back📢."

@Mike_andile_ shared:

"I have given up explaining to my relatives that when they see me posting at hotels and restaurants, it's often paid for and that when a brand sends me a brief, I need to spend a portion of it in booking nice places and buying clothes so that I produce good content."

Another user, @lungisa___, asked the actress not to delete the post, as her caption said she would:

"Please don't delete this post. It's such an important conversation. Thank you for your vulnerability 🤍."

Another user, @sihlesibiya2010, echoed:

"Well said, sisi. No deletion necessary. Such messages need to find the owners. Be strong 🔥."

@iker_pt added:

"Why do you ain to delete it? It’s important for people to know these things."

Nosipho Pehlo was shown support online after opening up about struggles in the film industry.

Jo-Anne Reyneke decries low wages in Mzansi's film industry

In a previous report by Briefly News, actress Jo-Anne Reyneke joined Mzansi television stars in protest to highlight the measly wages plaguing the industry.

In a speech she gave, the actress mentioned that the inability of actors to "live on" acting alone was heartbreaking.

