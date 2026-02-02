Content creator Doro Mongy was a hot topic recently after her recent thirsttrap photos on X

The social media personality has sparked hilarious online reactions from X users regarding her Brazilian Bottom Lift (BBL)

Comments were not entirely kind towards Doro, who has always flaunted her goods on the beach

Doro Mongy shook the timeline with her snaps showing off her BBL. Image: Doromongy_empire

One thing about Doro Mongy, she will flaunt her goods. Whether she is lounging at fancy places or enjoying the Cape Town waves, Doro will always let her BBL come out to play.

In her latest swimsuit snaps, Doro did exactly that, and the fans are here for it.

Doro Mongy shows off assets

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, 1 February, Doro Mongy kicked off the new month with a little thirstrapping. She posted three photos and a video, with her curves being the star of the show.

It is unclear where the former club hostess was vacationing this time; however, the last time she did something similar, she was in Cape Town. As per usual, the comments on her Instagram page were filled with nothing but positive energy. Fans were mesmerised by Doro's stunning figure.

@jaybug1313 said:

"As long as she is happy."

@AmoNtombi mocked:

"Improper fraction, she must go and get her money back."

@Tshepixo__21 said:

"She should go and take her money back."

@KrugerAFRIKA stated:

"These guys didn’t create the obsession. They just exposed it. Nyash became the currency, and suddenly some women decided self-improvement means a surgeon’s knife instead of discipline, skills, or substance. Now everyone’s running the Greed Olympics, competing for attention from men who were never planning to commit anyway. And the hardest part? Realising too late that you changed your body for temporary validation, not long-term security."

@Motso_Belk29 mocked:

"She has the ugliest bbl, and she’s beautiful."

Nadia Nakai's latest video receives salty comments

In a previous report from Brielfy News, South African rapper Nadia Nakai once again posted a thirst trap video that went viral on social media

The video has triggered salty comments about her BBL, with people calling her out for always flaunting it

Nadia Nakai got candid on her reality TV show, Beyond Bragga, where she opened up about getting her hip dips filled. “I filled my hip dips. My bottom has always been there, so I took fat from my inner thighs and arms, and I put the fat in my hips because I had hip dips,” she said. "I'm not trying to stress my family out over trivial things. I'd rather talk to them about going to the hospital for a serious thing."

"I'm not trying to stress out my family because I got my BOOTY done. This is just so I look good on Instagram, on stage, and in photoshoots. It's not that serious; it's definitely a vain procedure."

