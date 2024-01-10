Who is Doro Mongy? What is her age and real name? (photos)

Doro Mongy is a South African digital creator, club host and award-winning socialite famous for her uncensored opinions. Her passion for community service has seen her founding The Weshuu Foundation, which is dedicated to bringing about positive societal change. Here is more about Mongy.

Mongy, whose real name is Semakaleng Mathobela, was born and raised in Limpopo. Seeing that she could not get the life of her dreams there, she decided to relocate to Johannesburg to chase after independence and build a name for herself. What else do we know about the notorious businesswoman?

Doro Mongy’s profile summary and bio

Full name Semakaleng Mathobela Gender Female Date of birth 1992 Age 31 years old as of 2024 Place of birth Seshego, Limpopo, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Pedi Sexuality Heterosexual Occupation Digital entrepreneur, club host and socialite Social media Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter)

How old is Doro Mongy?

Doro Mongy (aged 32 years old) was born in 1992. Over the years, the digital entrepreneur has become a social media sensation adored by thousands for her great personality and sense of fashion.

What is Doro Mongy’s real name?

Her real name is Semakaleng Mathobela. Due to her line of work, specifically club hosting, Buzz South Africa reports that she might have given herself the stage name Doro Mongy to stand out from other club hostesses.

Where is Doro Mongy from?

She grew up in Seshego, Limpopo and later relocated to Johannesburg to pursue her career. Her business empire, which she established in Johannesburg, features clothing lines, unisex cosmetic products and a recently opened restaurant.

Doro Mongy on Instagram

The infamous businesswoman is active on Instagram, boasting over 270,000 followers. In addition to documenting her life and sharing her thoughts on various subjects, Doro Mongy also uses her account to advertise her products and businesses.

Did Doro Mongy do any cosmetic surgery?

Based on photos shared on her Facebook and Instagram accounts, it seems like she has gone under the knife to get what many call a snatched waist look. The South African has also listed her as one of the South African stars who have had surgery.

Despite her life challenges, Doro Mongy has managed to cement her name in the entertainment industry. Today, she leads a successful, luxurious life, proving people wrong who used to speak negatively about her.

