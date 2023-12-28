Who is Lamar Bryant? Facts about Carolyn Bryant's son

Carolyn Bryant is a controversial figure who was a vital part in the tragic lynching of young African-American teenager Emmett Till in Mississippi in 1955 after she accused him of making improper advances towards her. Carolyn later said she fabricated the story, causing much outrage. What happened back then, and what do we know of Carolyn Bryant's son, Lamar Bryant?

Carolyn has two sons, Lamar Bryant and Roy Bryant Jr. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

Lamar Bryant was thrust into the spotlight young when his mother, Carolyn, accused Emmett of inappropriate physical advances, leaving much curiosity surrounding the otherwise reclusive figure. We summarise what we know of Carolyn's life before discussing Lamar Bryant and his late sibling.

Profile summary

Full name Carolyn Bryant Donham Date of birth July 23, 1934 Age 89 years old at the time of passing (April 25, 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace Cruger, Mississippi, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current residence Westlake, Louisiana, USA, at the time of passing Current nationality American Marital status Formerly married to Roy Bryant (1951 to 1975) Ethnicity White Gender Female Hair colour Brown (grey at the time of passing) Eye colour Brown Profession Former grocery store worker Native language English

Carolyn Bryant’s family has chosen to remain out of the limelight following the controversy and subsequent acquittal of her husband, Roy Bryant and his stepbrother, J.W. Milam, in September 1955. This approach did not stop a massive uprising in resistance against racism, and the uprising evolved into the Civil Rights movement. How did this tragedy affect her family, including Lamar Bryant?

Carolyn Bryant’s accusation of then-14-year-old Emmett Till of inappropriate advances saw him pass away through lynching. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

Lamar Bryant

Carolyn Bryant’s son, Lamar Thomas Bryant, remains out of the limelight. Born in 1953, Lamar's reclusive approach has made many facts about his life unknown or mysterious. However, the limited facts are widely reported online before we discuss Carolyn's life.

Is Carolyn Bryant's son, Lamar still alive?

With Lamar Bryant’s obituary being one of the online buzzwords surrounding the reclusive figure, the public wonders whether Lamar is still alive. Despite his immediate family members passing on, Lamar Bryant has not been confirmed alive or deceased. It is believed he is still alive in 2023.

Lamar Bryant's career

Online sources report that Lamar is a former US Air Force officer who served on foreign land. He was honourably discharged from active service for unknown reasons.

Carolyn’s son, Roy Bryant Jr, passed away at 43 years old on September 29, 1995, in Bridge City, Texas, USA, following a struggle with cystic fibroids. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

Carolyn Bryant

Born in Cruger, Mississippi, USA, on July 23, 1934, Carolyn Bryant lived a humble, mainly uneventful life in the deep south of America. She quickly became a household name following her accusing then 14-year-old Emmett Till of inappropriate advances towards her, which led to his lynching. Carolyn later allegedly admitted she had lied despite sticking to her original story for decades. What truly happened on that fateful day?

What did Carolyn Bryant say?

In 1955, Carolyn, who was working as a proprietress of a general store, said that Emmett Till had made advances towards her by making a suggestive comment, grabbed her waist, and wolf-whistled.

In court documents that reappeared in 2004, Carolyn testified that Emmett entered the store and: 'Put his left hand on my waist, and he put his other hand over on the other side.' Further adding: 'He said, ‘What’s the matter, baby? Can’t you take it?'

Her then-husband, Roy Bryant and his stepbrother, J.W. Milam, kidnapped and tortured Emmett to death shortly after hearing of the alleged incident. Fifty years on, Dr. Tyson mentioned in his published book regarding the case, The Blood of Emmett Till, in 2017, that Carolyn allegedly confessed she had exaggerated the situation and that the physical contact was untrue.

Following this supposed new development, America's Justice Department reopened the investigation but noted that following a taped interview with Carolyn, there was no visual evidence to support his claims. This resulted in the case being closed again in 2021.

Emmett's cousins Wheeler Parker and Simeon Wright were reported to be with him on August 24, 1955, but Wheeler said that they did not see Emmett engage in what Carolyn later claimed occurred.

Wheeler's account instead recalled that when they left the store, Emmett Till wolf-whistled at her, but when someone said she had a gun, both cousins jumped into a car and sped away.

Carolyn and Roy Bryant divorced in 1975. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

Where is Carolyn Bryant Donham now?

The Louisiana Illuminator reported that according to a Calcasieu Parish Coroner's report, Carolyn Bryant died on April 25, 2023, during hospice care. Her death resulted from a lengthy battle with kidney disease.

Did Carolyn Bryant have any children?

Carolyn Bryant’s family tree includes Lamar Bryant, and Roy Bryant Jr. Carolyn's two sons remained primarily out of the public eye, apart from some photos of the youngsters during their father's court appearances.

Where is Roy Bryant Jr?

Roy Bryant Jr. is Carolyn's older son, who passed away. He died in 1995 and was buried in Vinton, where the family lived between the 1960s and 1973.

What was the cause of death for Roy Bryant Jr?

Briefly reported that Roy passed away on September 29, 1995, at 43 years old, in Bridge City, Texas, USA. He died following a struggle with cystic fibroids. PBS reported that his father, Roy Bryant, died of cancer on September 1, 1994.

Carolyn Bryant's son, Lamar Bryant, has had a shadow cast over his life through his parents' controversial actions, which had a lasting impact on the family's legacy. Lamar has chosen to remain out of the public eye and has lived his life separate from the criticism surrounding his family name.

