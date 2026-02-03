Controversial activist and poet, Ntsiki Mazwai, has become the latest female public figure to opine on the comments made by Nandi Madida last week

Madida has evoked a lot of praise from South African men for her candid comments that sought to raise the plight they face in Mzansi, while acknowledging their efforts

Mazwai reckons that the praise Madida is getting might be a sign she's on the wrong side, with Mzansi reacting with mixed views on X

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Ntsiki Mazwai threw a subtle jab at Nandi Madida. Image: @ntsikimazwai

Source: Instagram

In a candid revelation, Nandi Madida recently addressed the challenges faced by South African men, garnering significant support from men across social media.

Her remarks not only acknowledged their struggles but also highlighted their contributions, igniting a conversation around gender dynamics in Mzansi.

Ntsiki Mazwai, known for her provocative opinions, responded to Madida’s statements with a subtle jab.

Mazwai, who is known for her recurring beefs online, did not let the moment to criticise Madida pass her by, albeit she did so subtly.

Taking to her X page, she posted:

"As a woman, once the deadbeats are on your side, it’s time to reflect."

See the full post below:

Mzansi reacts to Ntsiki Mazwai's jab

As Twitter streets would have it, Mazwai's jab, though subtle, had Mzansi putting two-and-two together to piece together what exactly she referred to.

The streets decided that the comment was a direct shade at musician and podcast host Nandi Madida.

@Brown_Sugarrr said:

"You guys don’t have anything else to discuss or talk about. It’s men all day, everyday. Is this some sickness or what?"

@kay_mbili wrote:

"The problem with this whole issue around Nandi is that she was reflecting on the men she has been exposed to. But people are responding with projection about the men they have exposed themselves to. We can be in the same country but live and be exposed to different things and people."

Another user, @Matambanazo, said:

"Women have learnt hard lessons from associating with feminists. Dineo is a clear example and she's struggling with reversing the consequences of listening to feminists. She's triggered by a mere mention of giving men grace."

@Hlomza_ZA added:

"Ntsiki, we're not deadbeats. We just don't like the antihuman stunts that some of you advance on social media. Men are human, too. We're not free from the pitfalls of life. In fact, many of us are decent human beings, caring and romantic."

Another user, @KahleBafo, commented:

"Lol you assume everyone is a deadbeat because you are surrounded by them."

@Mageee63515 threw a jab at Mazwai herself, saying:

"Imagine as a woman being on the same side with Ntsiki Mazwai! Yoh, aowa."

@DBoyFres had a question:

"What's your opinion about "extending grace" to black males who are not deadbeats, queen?"

Another user, @SyandarLangaJr, shared an opinion:

"This statement will never come from a woman who’s happily married or someone who is lucky in umjolo."

Ntsiki Mazwai ignited a debate following her subtle jab at Nandi Madida: Images: nandimadida, miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Source: Instagram

Ntsiki Mazwai trolls Faith Nketsi's church outfit

In a previous, unrelated report by Briefly News, Mazwai reacted to influencer Faith Nketsi's sultry church outfit.

At the time, fans were prompted to share opinions of their own on the influencer's choice of clothing.

Source: Briefly News