Ntsiki Mazwai and Nota Baloyi reignited their longstanding feud with personal attacks on X just months after publicly burying the hatchet and supporting each other

The clash began when Ntsiki linked Nota's inflammatory comment to why his ex-wife Berita left him, prompting Nota to slam her love life and wish her loneliness

Mzansi users shared screenshots of the drama, joking about their "abusive relationship" and potential romance, while some called the beef staged for clout

Ntsiki Mazwai and Nota Baloyi revive their beef in a heated X exchange. Images: miss_ntsikimazwai, lavidanota

Mzansi woke up to fresh celeb drama as poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai and music executive Nota Baloyi traded blows on X.

The spat kicked off under a post where Nota appeared to endorse that Euphonik "must finish her" and calling her "satanic."

Ntsiki, who previously said that she would never date Nota, fired back, suggesting this attitude explained why his ex-wife Berita ended their marriage.

Nota, who was recently roasted after sharing a thirst trap, didn't hold back, hitting below the belt with claims that no man has ever truly chosen Ntsiki or her siblings, adding that it speaks volumes when "3/3 can't find a man that loves them."

He capped it off with a harsh wish: may she live a very long and lonely life. The exchange, captured in screenshots shared by user @realnorma_kay, quickly went viral, drawing laughs and eye-rolls across the platform.

Read the spat below:

A history of ups and downs fuels the fire

This isn't the first rodeo for Ntsiki and Nota.

The pair have clashed publicly for years over various issues, from industry politics to personal digs.

But in May 2025, they shocked fans by reconciling during a sit-down interview, putting past beef behind them.

Things seemed solid when Nota supported Ntsiki in November 2025 during her defamation case against DJ Euphonik, solidifying their unexpected alliance.

By December, however, romance rumours swirled as fans teased they'd make a cute couple. These rumours were shut down by Ntsiki, calling Nota "extremely immature" and not her type.

Ntsiki, known for her unfiltered takes on feminism and culture, has faced backlash before for her views.

Nota, fresh from his high-profile divorce from singer Berita amid abuse allegations, often stirs controversy with his outspoken opinions on relationships and the industry.

Mzansi weighs in with humour and speculation

Social media lit up as users reposted the screenshots, with many poking fun at the duo's dynamic.

One user, @harleymamly, referenced the duo's on-and-off relationship saying:

"Yoh, ya ba o ka se tsene [don't meddle in this two's issues]. They know a lot about each other."

Another user, @katlegomdouva, marvelled at their renewed beef, typing:

"Blow after blow."

@ZinziZolz revived the romance talk, stating:

"Mina ngibona ngathi bafanelene [I personally think they's make a cute couple]."

@GlitEdgee echoed the sentiment above, commenting:

"These two can make a great couple."

Ntsiki Mazwai was romantically tied to Nota Baloyi once again. Image: miss_ntsikimazwai

Nota Baloyi questions Julius Malema's lifestyle

Not one to shy away from making his opinions known, Nota crossed lanes from his mainstream industry of entertainment into the political arena when he questioned the lifestyle of EFF leader Julius Malema.

In an unrelated report, Briefly News previously published that Nota questioned how Julius Malema could afford a lavish lifestyle despite leading a party with fewer votes than the DA.

