South African popular music producer DJ Shimza didn't hold back this time around as he blasted Nota Baloyi

The businessman seemed to have been fed up with the music executive always dragging him into his tweets, and he decided to return the favour

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Shimza blasting Nota Baloyi again

DJ Shimza blasted Nota Baloyi. Image: @djshimza, @lavidanota

Source: Instagram

Welele, DJ Shimza and Nota Baloyi have started their bickering once again on social media. Recently, the popular music producer decided to bash the controversial music executive once again after he dragged him into an argument he was having with a netizen.

We thought DJ Shimza wiping Baloyi's bank account clean would be the last time we get to see them exchanging unruly words with each other on X (formerly Twitter), but oh boy, were we wrong, as on Thursday, 8 January 2026, Athi's partner slammed Nota, mentioning that the reason behind why his marriage didn't last.

Shimza wrote:

"O kitimisa Bafana wena, that’s why your marriage didn’t last, you will always be sfebe sa Speed to South Africans."

See the post below:

SA react to DJ Shimza's jab at Nota

Shortly after the DJ took a jab at the music executive on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the rant. Here's what they had to say below:

@Therealfugaze said:

"@casspernyovest, can you organise a match for Nota and Shimza? It has been a long time coming 👀 a 12-round match would do and we will pay to see them more each other up."

@GriffinGre12276 wrote:

"Since you’re now the same weight, organise a boxing match. Settle this like real men."

@BikonciousMan commented:

"Need someone to organise a boxing match for these two...I know who my money is on."

@TlotlisoM_ responded:

"So much is happening, so many strays, so many people chesting here!"

@Bheko99 replied:

"Chasing a boy who’s 20 years old is crazy business."

@A_simba98 stated:

"Ngl at least this is nice. We are tired of tweet stealers and repeaters."

Nota and Shimza trade insults

This isn't the first time these two stars have been loggerheads. In November 2025, the feud between Nota Baloyi and DJ Shimza flared up again after the duo traded insults online, sparked by a video of Ntsiki Mazwai.

Nota Baloyi showed love to his enemy-turned-friend, Ntsiki Mazwai, by resharing her video on his Twitter account. DJ Shimza responded to Nota Baloyi’s repost with a jab that he swiftly deleted, but not before someone took a screenshot of it. DJ Shimza took a jab at Nota’s surname with a response that read:

“They always stand together, guess his surname is on brand.”

DJ Shimza clarifies his age after Google error

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that DJ Shimza appealed to netizens for assistance after a viral Google blunder.

The blunder came to his attention after popular social media user Chris Excel trolled him, stating that he was two years younger than ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula. DJ Shimza denied the claim and clarified his age. He also asked netizens for assistance in correcting the error on Google.

Source: Briefly News