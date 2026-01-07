Influencer Naqueeda shared a tearful TikTok explaining her split from Bruce, citing personal reasons amid a toxic dynamic

The podcaster opened up about feeling unseen and unloved, leaving Mzansi divided between sympathy and clout-chasing accusations

Fans reacted with a mix of exhaustion and humour, calling the on-again-off-again romance a "social media contract" for attention

Naqueeda explained her breakup with Bruce in an emotional video.

Source: Instagram

Mzansi influencer and podcaster Naqueeda has everyone talking after dropping an emotional video detailing her latest breakup from Bruce.

In a raw TikTok clip that quickly went viral after being reposted on X, the star appeared teary-eyed in a pink bonnet, hugging a teddy bear as she unpacked the end of their rollercoaster relationship.

Naqueeda, who recently stunned Mzansi after breaking up with Bruce again, kept it vague on specifics but hinted at feeling undervalued and stuck in a cycle that drained her.

The video surfaced just days into 2026, adding fuel to ongoing speculation about the pair's turbulent romance.

Naqueeda, known for her unfiltered takes on the Openchats Podcast, didn't hold back on the pain, making it clear the decision came after deep reflection.

The Openchats Podcast was previously on fire for controversial comments.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi weighs in with shade and support

Social media lit up as the video spread, with X users serving a buffet of reactions.

@GundoZAR03 was sceptical:

"Mxm, we know she just want likes. I don't know why you guys called them celebs."

@Menumental said:

"LOL. Being dumped by wasteful expenditure is mad business."

@kharefree commented:

"This one thinks she is a celeb. If it wasn't for that podcast I wouldn't have known her."

Another user, @Ndi_muhari, complained:

"You guys are making nobodies somebodies, yerr!"

@MandiMALS wondered about the former couple's matching tattoos, asking:

"What about the tattoo?"

Breakup follows familiar pattern

This isn't the first time Naqueeda and Bruce have called it quits. Their history of makeups and breakups has kept followers hooked like a soapie plot.

In the clip, she touched on emotional disconnects, suggesting Bruce's actions left her questioning her worth.

Mzansi sleuths linked it to recent events where Bruce allegedly chased clout, including simping for online attention that "destroyed his aura."

Naqueeda's post aimed for vulnerability, but it sparked debates on whether it was genuine heartbreak or a play for likes.

Either way, her honesty resonated with many who've been in toxic situations, proving even influencers face real-life drama.

Naqueeda's rise amid the chaos

From co-hosting Openchats to building a loyal following with her bold personality, Naqueeda has navigated Mzansi's influencer game with flair.

Her ventures into content creation and endorsements keep her relevant, but personal life headlines such as this breakup often steal the show.

Whether she's moving on solo or eyeing new chapters, Mzansi stays tuned because with Naqueeda, the drama never fully fades.

Naqueeda cohosted the 'Openchats Podcast'.

Source: Instagram

