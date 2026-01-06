Nkosazana Daughter addressed persistent rumours about her dramatic weight loss in a candid TikTok clip, voicing exhaustion over constant body comments from fans

The amapiano vocalist highlighted shifts in public opinion from calling her fat to slender, urging Mzansi to stop scrutinising her appearance

Social media erupted with mixed reactions, as some praised her for speaking out while others speculated on methods like Ozempic or surgery

Mzansi's amapiano sensation Nkosazana Daughter has finally clapped back at ongoing speculation surrounding her weight.

In a raw TikTok video shared on 5 January 2026, the star expressed her frustration with fans' relentless commentary on her body.

Nkosazana Daughter, whose dramatic weight loss sparked Ozempic allegations, said in the video:

"I'm so tired of you guys talking about my weight. Oh, she's fat now. Oh, she's slender now. Oh, she's this now."

The clip was reposted on X by user @RealSihleIV and quickly went viral. Watch it below:

The video divides Mzansi

Replies to the X repost showed a split in opinions.

Some users advised ignoring trolls, quoting Xhosa proverbs about dogs barking at moving objects but ignoring the still ones.

@Zulu_loveletter wrote:

"South African celebrities are so weird. Do they even know how to be celebrities?"

@Ntombenhle124 said:

"She is starting another thing and it won't end well for her. She's a celebrity and, of course, people are always going to say things about her but insulting them is not a good look on her part."

@NMUZZR stood by the celebrity:

"People who want to dictate! Myekeni [leave her alone]. Her body, her rules!"

A harsh response came from @Sinqobizitha1, who said:

"She must get fat again then we will keep quiet."

@Monde031 gave her some advice:

"She must stop reading comments or letting them get to her."

Another user, @ntlok6, added a positive comment, sharing:

"She's beautiful. Whether fat or thin, it doesn't matter."

Who is Nkosazana Daughter?

Nkosazana Daughter is a prominent South African amapiano singer and songwriter known for hits like Dali Nguwe and is recognised.

She is recognised for her distinctive vocals and successful collaborations with major artists like Master KG, DJ Maphorisa, and Kabza De Small, establishing herself as a rising star in African music.

What is Nkosazana Daughter's claim to fame?

Nkosazana Daughter's claim to fame is her rise as a prominent amapiano vocalist and songwriter, known for her angelic voice, hit collaborations with artists like Master KG and DJ Maphorisa, and her debut album Uthingo Le Nkosazana, establishing her as an "Africa Rising Star".

She gained early traction through Instagram Live during lockdown and has since become a leading female voice in the genre, blending traditional sounds with modern beats.

Her 2025 was massive, with award nods and packed gigs, but personal life often steals the spotlight, from paternity rumours to this weight saga.

Nkosazana Daughter celebrates weight-loss progress

