South African DJ Thuli P did her rendition of the viral Tobetsa TikTok dance challenge and went viral

In the X video clip, the former Generations: The Legacy actress danced to the challenge during her DJ set

This came right in the middle of her supposed beef with Cyan Boujee, who recently mocked her

One thing about Thuli P, she has two left feet. Another dance video of the DJ has trended, and this time she took part in the Tobetsa Dance Challenge.

Thuli was previously mocked by Cyan Boujee because of her dance skills, and this video might have further proved Boujee's point.

Thuli does Tobetsa challenge

Not to say that there is anything wrong with not knowing how to dance, but for someone as popular as Thuli, she often trends for the little things.

X user @RealSihleIV posted a video of Thuli P doing the viral dance challenge and stole hearts. "The Tobetsa challenge, I love it."

Some people were not as impressed. Some argued that she was not spinning the decks and was playing a pre-recorded mix.

@ndondz noted:

"We see her. But, the amount of sound used these days for DJ monitoring is insane. Enough to cover 100 people + only for monitors."

@itsjayarii argued:

"Nah, t's not all that."

@louiehndrx stated:

"I'm convinced most of these female DJs have a pre-recorded mix on a USB and then they lip sync the deck by pressing/moving random nobs, etc to make it seem like they're doing something. This is true! It's just that I can't prove it."

@PreciousTahita shared:

"Until I hear her properly mixing Neo's Love Song on Mambotjie beat! Then she is just another female DJ. Not the metro type, but another one of those."

@Corporategirl6 shared:

"Thuli P is gorgeous, man."

@bodva_6 argued:

"Lol, I ain't seen these mamies work the decks..it's always clips of them dancing and shii."

@Doskie14 asked:

"Did they all play this song?"

@louiehndrx exclaimed:

"One day is one day!"

Cyan Boujee mocks Thuli P

Just recently, Cyan Boujee performed at DJ Maphorisa’s PorryLand ’26 at Soshanguve Giant Stadium on 1 January 2026

On Friday, 2 January 2025, Cyan Boujee threw shade at Thuli Phongolo while reacting to a video of her falling on stage at the event. @RealSihleIV shared a video of Cyan Boujee’s performance at PorryLand ’26. The post was captioned:

“Cyan falls while performing at Porryland😭” In her IG post, Cyan poked fun at Thuli's ancestors for causing the incident, “Thuli P’s ancestors got me falling @ PorryLand? 😭“

Thuli at a shooting range

In a previous report from Briefly News, An old TikTok video of Thuli Phongolo handling a firearm at a shooting range resurfaced on X amid her ongoing feud with Cyan Boujee

The clip prompted humorous warnings that "someone is not safe," with fans joking about threats to Cyan or Thuli's ex, DJ Maphorisa

The beef escalated after Cyan mocked Thuli's past stage fall and blamed her "ancestors" for Cyan's own slip at Maphorisa's PorryLand event

