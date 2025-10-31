South Africans were left howling after Cyan Boujee posted her Halloween costume and a hilarious video to go with it

The DJ shared that she was fellow DJ and actress Thuli Phongolo, but fans noted that her video was not made in an admirable manner

Thuli Phongolo transitioned from actress to DJ, and she occasionally posts a video of her dancing

Cyan Boujee mocked Thuli Phongolo for Halloween 2025.

Source: Instagram

Cyan Boujee has done it again. She has managed to be on everyone's lips following her recent stunt.

The DJ took part in Halloween 2025, but her costume had many people assuming that she had untoward feelings for Thuli Phongolo.

The frenzy was first caught by user @luxy_96, who laughed, "Lmao, Cyan Boujee a re ke Thuli P for Halloween."

And she brought receipts. In the video clip posted on her TikTok account, Cyan wore heavy foundation and powder to make her look pale, wore a dark weave and pulled off a Thuli P dance move. It was her facial expressions and humour that made people assume that she was poking fun at the former Generations: The Legacy actress.

Watch the humorous video below:

What SA says about Cyan Boujee

Below are some of the reactions:

real_hle slammed:

"She's not on your level Nana."

Mus_tard laughed:

"Oh my God and before, she said, “Guys, I can’t wait for you to see my Halloween costume."

MaShongwe stated:

"Then when Thuli says something, she’ll act like she didn’t do something to her first."

That Mushy Doll laughed:

"Why did I think you’d be Mortica, Wednesday's mother?"

@olwethumtati laughed:

"Lmfao this girl is super naughty."

@NjekaModise responded:

"Such girlfriends are the best girlfriends to date. Besides her history and stuff, you will never get bored."

@Snee_G laughed:

"They might be fighting over Phori."

ThatheM said:

"It is because she knows she can fight."

@Philile76769191 reacted:

"Nah, there must be a man involved here, no way. This is Thuli P that we are talking about."

@Pianopella was not impressed:

"The way still entertaining this girl after that Russia stunt she pulls really says a lot about you guys, cos this isn’t remotely funny. Not by an inch."

Meanwhile, Thuli has recently dropped her debut single Hai Suka. She recently reflected on her growing career and how much her parents helped her get on her feet.

"I stepped into the entertainment industry at fifteen, full of passion, a hunger to learn and a willingness to grow. In 2017, I expanded into DJing. That decision changed my life. It has sustained me creatively and professionally, and it reaffirmed my belief that reinvention is a strength, not a risk especially through all the public trials and tribulations."

Thuli Phongolo's fans defended her from Cyan Boujee.

Source: Instagram

