Mpho Maboi, ex-wife of Kaizer Chiefs legend Reneilwe Letsholonyane, wowed fans with a new series of Instagram photos.

The sports broadcaster, in an old interview, shared her thoughts on marriage and personal happiness following her divorce.

Followers flooded her post with praise, celebrating her confidence and striking appearance

Kaizer Chiefs legend Reneilwe Letsholonyane’s ex-wife, Mpho Maboi, recently set Instagram alight with a series of stunning photos, earning praise from fans and followers.

Reneilwe Letsholonyane’s Ex-Wife Mpho Maboi Stuns Fans with Her Stunning Looks

Source: Facebook

Maboi, a sports broadcaster with SuperSport and a presenter on Kaya FM’s breakfast show hosted by Sizwe Dlomo, shared the images with a confident caption:

"I may be 5 years from 50, but I know for a FACT that my face card NEVER declines. I mean, look at me… If you don’t belela yourself, no one else will… so don’t be shy."

Her post drew an outpouring of admiration from fans, including:

@bongiewem:

"UMpho omuhle."

@dr.gynae:

"Gorgeous lady."

@lungile802:

"Always on point."

@viwe:

"Never declines."

@welhemina:

"So pretty."

@078palegirl:

"I love this new you. You’re giving us hope."

@theallykhulekanimajola:

"Your face and body look five years younger than 40."

Reflecting on marriage and divorce

Mpho Maboi and Reneilwe Letsholonyane were married in a traditional ceremony in 2018 but finalised their divorce in 2021 after multiple attempts to repair their relationship failed.

Maboi later explained that her unhappiness in the marriage and the institution of marriage itself contributed to the split.

"We underwent a divorce and maintained silence about it. Speculation assumed a third party or financial issues. The most detrimental factor to my marriage was the institution itself. I strongly believe that had we refrained from marriage, we might still be together.

Marriage alters everything from how others perceive you to how your family sees you. I distinctly recall a deep sense of sadness, realising this wasn’t what I desired. Happiness is paramount to me, and I often communicated to him, 'I’m not happy.' Despite attempts, including family meetings, nothing worked," Maboi said.

During their marriage, Maboi adopted the Letsholonyane surname but has since reverted to her maiden name.

Reneilwe Letsholonyane’s Ex-Wife Mpho Maboi Stuns Fans with Her Stunning Looks

Source: Facebook

Since hanging up his boots, Letsholonyane has focused on coaching and player development. He began with grassroots work, coaching amateur sides like Pimville Young Stars in Johannesburg, gaining practical experience in nurturing young talent.

In January 2023, he was appointed head coach of the U17 side at AmaZulu FC, reflecting his commitment to developing South Africa’s next generation of footballers. Letsholonyane has also steadily advanced his coaching credentials, earning his CAF C licence in 2021, B licence in 2022, and CAF A licence in 2023, making him eligible to manage at the highest professional levels.

Most recently, he joined the technical setup of the South Africa Under‑20 national team and, in 2025, accepted a head-coach position at Botswana’s Matebele FC, signalling his ambition to make an impact beyond South Africa’s borders.

From midfield maestro to mentor and coach, Reneilwe Letsholonyane continues to shape South African football, ensuring his influence extends well beyond his playing days.

Mpho Maboi Stuns with R4.6m Mercedes-Benz

Briefly News previously reported that media personality and sports anchor Mpho Maboi grabbed the spotlight this time for posing next to a luxury vehicle worth millions.

The ex-wife of Kaizer Chiefs legend Reneilwe Letsholonyane was recently spotted with a sleek Mercedes-Benz G 580 EQ Edition One, causing a stir across social media.

Source: Briefly News