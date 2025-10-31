Actress turned DJ, now music producer, Thuli Phongolo, has released her debut single on Friday, 31 October 2025

The former Generations: The Legacy star has been working hard to prove her worth as a DJ, and she is finally giving people a taste of her talent

Social media users can't stop raving about the single, as they await her debut EP, Avana, to drop

Thuli Phongolo has released a debut single, 'Hai Suka’. Image: ThuliP

New music Friday got a whole lot more interesting as a fresh face appeared on the charts. Thuli Phongolo marked her career as a DJ by releasing her very first single, Hai Suka.

Ever since transitioning from acting on Generations: The Legacy and Rockville, and more, Thuli has made her mark in the music industry. She enjoyed being booked and busy week-in, week-out and has grown her fanbase.

Now, the star is giving people a taste of what's to come, and Hai Suka is it. Phongolo worked with singers Kay Invictus, Nia Pearl, and Leandra.Vert on the thumpy Amapiano song.

Announcing the single's release, she asked people to support up-and-coming artists by saying, "We’re officially LIVE ON ALL STREAMS!!! Support up & coming artists. My first baby, I hope you guys love it!"

Thuli P is gearing up for the release of her debut EP, Avana, which will be released under her record label Avana Records, and she has also unveiled the tracklist. Fans will get to hear the songs, Bantu Abadala, Molo No Need To Suffer and Kube Kuya Ngam very soon.

Below are some of the reactions from fans:

Niapearlza replied:

"Congratulations on your first baby. I am honoured to be a part of it. Let’s run it up."

Bridgetmasinga stated:

"Congratulations gorgeous. Summer we are within."

ayandathabethe_ replied:

"Congratulations. Pushing major."

lebo_phasha_22 congratulated:

"Congratulations gorgeous."

Anele_zondo exclaimed:

"Congratulations on your first baby! We on it."

Thuli P marks career success since 15

Meanwhile, Thuli recently reflected on her growing career, which began at the tender age of 15. She lamented how much her parents helped her get on her feet and how they were protective of her because she was a teenager.

"I stepped into the entertainment industry at fifteen, full of passion, a hunger to learn and a willingness to grow. In 2017, I expanded into DJing. That decision changed my life. It has sustained me creatively and professionally, and it reaffirmed my belief that reinvention is a strength, not a risk especially through all the public trials and tribulations."

Cyan Boujee mocks Thuli

In a previous report from Briefly News, SA peeps were left chuckling after Cyan Boujee posted her Halloween costume and a hilarious video mimicking Thuli's dancing.

She revealed on her TikTok account that she was Thuli Phongolo, but fans noted that her video was not made in a way to show admiration.

Cyan wore heavy foundation and powder to make her look pale, wore a dark weave and pulled off a Thuli P dance move, and topped it off with weird facial expressions.

