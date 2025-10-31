South African Popiano singer Tyla has reached yet another career milestone overseas

The Grammy winner made history in Thailand, becoming the first African star to sell out a headlining arena concert

Many netizens were proud of the singer as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Tyla reached another career milestone in Thailand. Image: @tyla

Bathong, Tyla, is definitely on a roll this year, and there's no stopping her! The South African Popiano singer recently reached another career milestone overseas, and her fans couldn't be prouder.

The Grammy award winner has been making headlines on social media lately, and this time around, an online user @TylaMetrics excitedly shared on Wednesday, 29 October 2025, that the 23-year-old singer made history in Thailand becoming the first ever African artist to sell out a headlining arena concert filling the 14,000-20,000 capacity.

"Tyla becomes the first African artist in history to sell out a headlining arena concert in Thailand, filling the 14,000-20,000 capacity Impact Challenger H3 Arena in Bangkok. All tickets for the "WE WANNA PARTY ASIA TOUR" stop on November 14 are officially SOLD OUT," the post reads.

In response to this, the Water hitmaker couldn't help but also celebrate her bigggest achievement after she had surpassed Ayra Starr and Tems as the most-streamed female act on Spotify Nigeria.

She wrote:

"So excited, ya’ll gassing meee."

See the post below:

Netizens congratulate Tyla on her achievement

Shortly after the star's recent achievement was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@TylaMetrics said:

"We are just stating real facts Ma. You are a SUPER STAR and we will stand by you."

@thebang_m wrote:

"My pretty girl from Joburg did that , Oh Tyla I love how you keep winning."

@usistaz commented:

"I need you to shake it up, like you still living in jhb about to appear for your first live performance. I want to be gagged. Do ispantsula, choreo... konke."

@ShamielSham replied:

"And I’m going to be there right in front waving the South African Flag loud and proud."

@Babycarter87053 responded:

"Gurl no shade but I need you to have multiple outfit changes for this tour you have to give A SHOW OKAY we also need cunty transitions with songs."

@Tyla_Daily mentioned:

"Tyla. Post tour videos on your socials during the tour. Also show the crowd to encourage others to buy for your future dates."

@Tylaseethal12 shared:

"Tyla give them a show. We want people to watch clips of your first ever show and yearn to see you."

Tyla became the first African to make history in Thailand. Image: @tyla

