South African media personality Sizwe Dhlomo recently left many netizens stunned with his financial stunt

The Kaya 959 star was asked how one person can get rich quickly, and he gave the most hilarious tip

Many fans couldn't believe Dhlomo's tip as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Bathong, Sizwe Dhlomo, has no filter whatsoever. The popular media personality recently left many netizens stunned after he shared hilarious advice on social media.

On Thursday, 30 September 2025, the Kaya 959 radio host, whose family's source of wealth was under scrutiny previously, became the talk of the town after a certain netizen asked him how one can get wealthy quickly.

Dhlomo, then, hilariously told the online user that the only way someone can get rich in a short period of time is by being born an heir.

"Be born an heir," he said.

This tweet comes after the star showed off his massive swimming pool on social media, which left many envious of his wealthy background and life.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Sizwe Dhlomo's advice

Shortly after the star shared his unbothered advice to many netizens on social media, his fans decided to flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@kgomojames questioned:

"How do you choose to be born an heir?"

@ThaboCollin4 said:

"Spoken like a true heir."

@Boowa7 commented:

"Facts, some of us had to build houses for our parents and look after our siblings and unemployed parents. The time we started with our own families, we were already in debt."

@BasterRus20895 responded:

"Unfortunately, you don't choose a family you're born into, so being an heir comes with a slight chance."

@ThabeloLeoli replied:

"Black dads ran with multiple women instead of accumulating multiple assets."

@X04296788 stated:

"I love the fact that you always keep it 100 . Honesty all the time."

@WalterEdwardTl2 tweeted:

"Philippe Patek said it best! You never actually own Patek Philippe; you merely look after it for the next generation."

What you need to know about Sizwe Dhlomo

Sizwe Dhlomo is a South African media personality, radio host, and entrepreneur, best known for hosting the breakfast show "Siz The World" on Kaya 959.

He shifted from a career in computer programming to media, beginning at MTV Base and working at stations such as YFM and 947 before joining 702 and later Kaya 959.

Dhlomo is also noted for his television appearances and his successful business ventures in real estate and farming.

