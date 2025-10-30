South African Popiano star Tyla has done it again as she reached another major career milestone

The Water hitmaker surpassed Ayra Starr and Tems on the Spotify Nigeria charts

Many netizens were stunned by this revelation as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Tyla Surpasses Ayra Starr and Tems on Spotify charts. Image: @tyla, @ayrastarr, @temsbaby

South African Popiano star Tyla keeps on raising the Mzansi flag higher with so much pride. The Grammy Award winner recently marked yet another major career milestone, surpassing her fellow industry colleagues Ayra Starr and Tems on the music charts.

On Wednesday, 29 October 2025, an online user @Pop_BaseNews excitedly announced on social media that the 23-year-old singer, who was accused of being a part of the Illuminati, had broken another record, becoming the first South African female to be the most-streamed female act on Spotify in Nigeria.

These exciting news, however, rubbed many other netizens the wrong way online as they didn't believe that the Water hitmaker could surpass Nigeria's top female stars, Ayra Starr and Tems.

Fans react to Tyla's recent career milestone

Shortly after it was made known that Tyla reached another career milestone on social media, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their mixed reactions to the news. Here's what they had to say below:

@NeO_Eddy said:

"I love Nigeria. The receipts always come out different from the noise. And I mean ALWAYS."

@1saucestain wrote:

"This gotta be fake, because since she released her song Water, Nigerians don’t even like her like that anymore."

@kresy_k commented:

"I like how you know Tyla is the TOPIC and you use her for engagements but stop setting her up please."

@tutu_slays responded:

"This is embarrassing for Vele. She's not even the most-streamed in SA. Stop setting her up with these stupid lies."

@alabip900 replied:

"This can't even happen in Nigeria, not Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Nicki, Cardi, or Rihanna would ever outstream our ladies. We prioritise them and stream them more than others. This is obviously a fake stat, the only Tyla song on our Spotify chart rn is the one he featured Wizkid."

@salamon_da87790 commented:

"No one cares about Nigeria and their corrupt leaders and scammer gays and love for light-skinned bodies."

@RE_baq replied:

"Before I even opened the page, I knew it was a sham. Her song with seyi vibez definitely has more streams in Nigeria than all of Tyla's discography over here. What Tyla song do people think we'll be listening to that would even make her remotely close?"

Ayra Starr accused of copying Tyla

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a video of Ayra Starr's performance. She was slammed by South African social media users who accused her of stealing Tyla's choreography, but the Nigerian singer's supporters came to her defence:

Hernamenottyla said:

"I’m so tired of South Africans always trying to ragebait Nigerians/ Mobsters at Tyla’s expense. Y'all are never hyping Tyla up but always finding a way to include her in your insipid country wars. Stream WWP and leave Ayra alone."

