Tyla has gone viral with her latest pictures promoting her new single, and people said they look suspicious

The Water hitmaker is being accused of being part of the Illuminati, with online users crediting the "secret society" for her success

Meanwhile, others, including her fans, laughed off the allegations while celebrating the singer's continued success

Tyla is part of the Illuminati? That's the latest hot tea on the social media streets, and people are giving the singer's latest pictures a bombastic side-eye!

On 25 October 2025, the singer's Twitter (X) fan page, chartstyla, shared photos from her shoot promoting her newly released single Chanel, to announce the song's success on Spotify.

"Tyla’s CHANEL earned 1.03 million streams in its first day of release on Spotify."

However, speculation soon emerged as another user, tashes_n, raised questions about the Grammy Award-winner's photos, which see her posing while covering her eye with the famous Chanel camellia flower.

The user alluded to the age-old Illuminati claims by conspiracy theorists that covering an eye symbolises one's allegiance to the "secret society."

"One eye covered? My girl may have made it to the big leagues."

The claim directly and playfully connects Tyla's rapid, international success to the Illuminati, often suggesting that her success was unearned or unnaturally fast. Essentially, the user believes that Tyla's pose is an intentional sign confirming her membership in the secret society.

She joins a list of many other celebrities, both local and international, including Cassper Nyovest, Jay-Z and Rihanna, whose success has been linked to dark and hidden agreements.

The comments section erupted as fans and critics rushed to share their theories about the singer's photos and alleged connection to the Illuminati.

See Tyla's pictures below.

Online users debate over Tyla's photos

Social media users speculated about Tyla's rapid rise to the top and her new photos.

giuliavalencia_ was shocked:

"Wow. So she's one of them now?"

Princehot_Art speculated:

"Of course. After her song Water, her fame died down, so did her music. To continue to stay relevant, you need to sacrifice something. Ask a popular Nigerian musician."

NtuthukoQwabe said:

"The signs were always there."

_BurnerBae asked:

"Have you guys listened to Water backwards?"

BGizzle463 added:

"She sold her soul to get famous. Because I swear I thought she was a one-and-done. Explains the Kids' Choice Awards."

Meanwhile, loyal fans immediately joked that an Illuminati accusation is the ultimate proof of success, guaranteeing Tyla's continued rise to the top.

fooliodabooboo said:

"She finally got the Illuminati allegations; she's here to stay."

zeebeez__xo joked:

"When the Illuminati allegations start, that’s when you know you’re it!"

ladidaix cheered:

"There’s a new Illuminati princess in town!"

rowehunters posted:

"And the triangle arm shape, I’m so happy for her."

