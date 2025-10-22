Kanye West's daughter North West caught Mzansi by surprise as some people thought she was Shamiso Mosaka

This came after she debuted a unique new look and sparked a frenzy of reactions on social media

South Africans made a double-take after seeing North's face tattoos, thinking she was the famous TV star

Kanye West’s daughter was compared to Shamiso Mosaka. Images: TheStewartofNY/GC Images, shamiso_/ Instagram

Source: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's firstborn, North West, caught many South Africans off guard with her new look.

The young socialite, who is also a huge fan of Tyla, debuted a unique new look showcasing her bold hair colour and black grills.

Pictures of North surfaced online, posted on DailyMail Twitter (X) on 21 October 2025 and instantly went viral, soon landing on South African Twitter.

Another user, kuanele_, commented on North's photos, saying they thought she was reality TV star Shamiso Mosaka.

"Girl, I thought this was Shamiso."

South Africans likened Kim Kardashian's daughter, North West, to influencer Shamiso Mosaka for her unique look. Images: shamiso_/ Instagram, Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Daily Front Row

Source: UGC

Famous for her striking looks and body art, the former Born Into Fame star has quite a large following of supporters who find her cool and influential.

Many South Africans in the comments section likened North West to Shamiso, comparing their face tattoos, chunky jewellery and unique eye colour.

While North's striking look has been the topic of many conversations, it's unclear which of her fashionable parents or relatives influenced it.

However, one thing is for sure: many social media users had plenty to say about her appearance in the comment section.

See North West and Shamiso Mosaka's pictures below.

Social media reacts to North West's pictures

South Africans commented on North's likeness to Shamiso. Read their comments below.

BN__10_ said:

"Maybe she is her role model."

Ozza_T agreed with kuanele_:

"You’re not wrong!"

Inqama97 wrote:

"Rich kid aesthetic."

badgalsherri raised the Shebeshxt and Shamiso comparison:

"If Shebeshxt and Shamiso had a child."

Social media accused Kim Kardashian of being a bad role model to her daughter, North West. Image: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, some criticised Kim Kardashian for letting her 12-year-old daughter experiment with her looks to this extent. Many others said Kanye West was justified in wanting his daughter to stay off social media.

Darth3615 said:

"Kanye was 100% right. Kim is an awful mom, too."

NooneStaar wrote:

"At a certain point, a lot of people are going to be really mad that Ye was right, but they won't be able to deny it."

SeamusMcRizzle posted:

"Not even joking, Kim is probably a worse influence on her than Kanye could ever be."

DBafc29 added:

"People wonder why Kanye went crazy? For context, this child is 12."

