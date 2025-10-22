A US content creator shared a video praising South African women after people kept asking if she was from SA

Dana said she went down a rabbit hole looking at South African women and was impressed by their beauty

Social media users from South Africa thanked her for the compliment, with many proudly agreeing with her observations

A US woman shared how she felt about South African women after people kept asking if she was South African. Images: @danad1987

A US woman has gone viral after sharing her thoughts on South African women's looks. TikTok user Dana, who shares personal content on her page, uploaded a video on 19 October 2025 with the caption:

"Those women are really like that🤌🏾🔥🔥."

The video got South Africans excited as she explained why she decided to look into what makes SA women stand out.

In the clip, Dana starts by apologising to South African women, saying she wasn't familiar with their "game." She explains that people kept coming to her page asking if she was South African, and she couldn't understand why. Eventually, someone told her to go down the rabbit hole and look at South African women, so she did.

Dana said that she was blown away by what she found. She then thanked South Africans for the compliment of even thinking she could be in the same category as them. At the end of the video, she gives a shout-out to anyone from South Africa who supports her platform, calling them "fine."

An American woman shared her thoughts on SA ladies. Images: @danad1987

Netizens react to the US woman's compliment

Social media users flooded the comments section with their reactions to Dana's video.

@charbie clarified:

"Just to clear things up, she's referring to Black South African women. The rest of y'all can rest. Thank you."

@karabo sebogoe said:

"South African women are beautiful."

@Tyrin123 added:

"South African women are beautiful, my peoples."

@629:Travii gushed:

"South African women are so gorgeous that whenever we see a pretty woman on the internet, we just assume she's South African. Well done ladies."

@thato makgolane stated:

"Yeah. We really, really are LIKE THAT, sis🌹."

@die leeu commented:

"I thought you were from South Africa, the way you look beautiful... Jealous down, South African women are beautiful 🥰."

Current global beauty standards

Content creator Dana shared the post on her TikTok page @danad1987, discussing how she didn't know women could have perfect bodies and faces, claiming that South African women were blessed to have both naturally.

According to the International Cultural Diversity Organisation, beauty looks different depending on where you are in the world. In East Asian countries like Japan, China, and Korea, pale skin has been seen as beautiful for centuries because it showed you were wealthy and didn't have to work outside in the sun.

In some African countries, beauty practices are completely different. In Ethiopia, lip plates are considered beautiful and show maturity, while in Myanmar and Thailand, neck rings are seen as attractive.

What people think is beautiful can also change over time, even in the same place. What was great 50 years ago might be totally different from what's trendy now. The main thing to remember is that beauty means different things to different people around the world.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

