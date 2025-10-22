Tracy Lange shared a video expressing her anger about an incident at Milnerton High School

The woman called for parents of those involved to be held accountable, not just the school, saying people need to take responsibility

Social media users agreed with many calling for stronger action against those responsible

A Cape Town woman, Tracy Lange, shared a video on 21 October 2025, where she spoke out about the recent bullying incident that took place at Milnerton High School. The video went viral, getting over a million views.

In the video, Tracy explains why she was so upset about what happened and makes it clear that she believes that everyone who was involved needs to be accountable, and this doesn't just include the school. She went on to question why people who are involved in such situations always only criticise schools. She stated that people rarely ask about the parents of those who do the bullying.

According to Tracy, she feels that both schools and parents must take responsibility for whatever happens.

Social media users react to the woman's anger

Social media users flooded the comments section with support for Tracey's message.

@Sthenjwa🌸 said:

"Bullying should be considered a crime in South Africa ngeke phela 😩😩."

@Tina Taz commented:

"Teachers teach academics, parents teach values, morals, and decency. When kids bully or disrespect others, that's not a school issue; it's a home issue. Accountability starts where they were raised. Fully agree with you!"

@Danny shared:

"I went to Milnerton High School, I'm shocked by this 😢."

@vexxa🍒 added:

"I didn't even finish the video 💔I got drained and chills from just watching."

@Palesa Nkosi 🌸 stated:

"One thing about bullies, the parents and teachers always know."

Parliament's ruling on the Milnerton High incident

Tracey Lange posted her frustration on her TikTok page @tracey_lange, where she shares personal content. The incident at Milnerton High School has got the whole country talking about whether kids are actually safe at school anymore.

According to Parliament's media statement, the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education got involved too. The Chairperson, Ms Joy Maimela, said she was horrified by what happened. The incident took place on 16 October 2025, just after school ended for the day. Ms Maimela made it clear that this isn't just bullying anymore; it's bordering on assault, which is a crime that needs serious action from everyone involved.

She called on the Western Cape Education Department to sort things out quickly and report back. She also reminded schools that they're supposed to have anti-bullying policies and actually use them.

Ms Maimela said schools should be safe places where kids can learn and grow, not places where they feel scared and embarrassed. She wants to see people held accountable, proper support for the victim, and real disciplinary action taken.

Briefly News contacted Milnerton High School for comment, but had not received a response by the time of publication.

